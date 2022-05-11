The Spanish police arrested seven minors from the Los Trinitarios gang for the murder on April 27 of an 18-year-old boy in the Villaverde neighborhood of Madrid, who belonged to the rival group Dominican Don’t Play (DDP).

(Read: Spain: they capture 19 young people involved in fights and murders in Madrid)

Authorities reported Wednesday that the suspects were arrested on May 6, without ruling out that the crime was revenge for the death by machetes in February of a 15-year-old adolescent related to the Trinitarians.

(He is interested in: Fights between Latin gangs set off the alarms in Madrid)

The detainees were handed over to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office; six of them are already in a juvenile center in a closed regime and the other was released on probation. The young man who died in Villaverde, of Spanish nationality, was beaten and stabbed several times in a park.

It is the fourth murder this year related to violent youth groups in Madrid. Bloody from the stab wounds he suffered in the chest and back, the young man wandered until he fell in front of a supermarket on Alcocer street. The medical teams displaced to the place could only certify his death.

The police were able to identify several of the alleged aggressors within a few days, within the framework of the Action Plan against youth gangs. A hundred agents participated in the operation to arrest and search several homes.

The delegate of the Spanish Government in Madrid, Mercedes González, recognized this Wednesday, at a press conference, the social alarm that this case generated because it was “a murder of a very young boy, in broad daylight and near a well-known supermarket” .

That plan against violent youth gangs in Madrid has been three months old, with 45,406 people identified, 438 arrested, 298 weapons seized and 1,913 drug complaints.

EFE

More world news

– Ecuador: the framework that detonated in the prison massacre on Monday

– Eye! EU eliminates mandatory face masks on planes and airports

– Inexperienced passenger landed plane after pilot was knocked unconscious