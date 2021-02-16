Spain is no longer the ‘weird’ country for the UFC and national talent has settled in the company. Alberto Cerra (March 11, 1994) was the first Spaniard to compete in the company, although he did so in the second event they organized in history and the sport has changed a lot until now (the discipline was born with the creation of the UFC ). Enrique ‘Wasabi’ Marín and Abner Lloveras did it already in the modern stage (2015 and 16). They were the ones who led the way, although it took until November 2018 to see another of us in the Octagon again. Since then, Spain has taken off in the most important MMA promoter in the world.

Juan Espino (Gran Canaria, 40 years old)

The ‘Handsome’ again opened the doors of the UFC to Spain and did it in the best way. How Wasabi and Lloveras entered through the company’s reality show. He reached the final and won it. He was the first Spanish to achieve a victory. It was in November 2018. An injury to his right hand made him undergo surgery three times and when he was ready to return he was caught by the pandemic. After almost two years without competing, in September, he came back and did it brilliantly. He subdued his opponent in a round and made it clear that he can do great things. Despite his age, he has been in MMA for a short time and is little beaten. The heavyweight is used to having long-time fighters at the top and he wants to be one of them. 2021 should be the year in which he steps forward and is already in Miami preparing his next fight, which has yet to be announced.

Joel Álvarez (Gijón, 27 years old)

The haste took its toll on Joel Álvarez on his debut. They warned him with a month and although he showed his face, he lost. He did not care, he worked and within a few months he achieved his first triumph. It was in June 2019 and he was unemployed for more than a year. The company put two tough tests on him: Joe Duffy and Alexander Yakovlev. They were two veterans that he finished. You have to renew upwards and it gives the feeling that your ceiling is far away. He’s a lightweight, perhaps the toughest division in the entire company, but he has a goal of ranking in the top 15. He has shown that he has the quality to do it. Expect to return to the Octagon in the first quarter of 2021.

Ilia Topuria (Germany, 23 years old)

Born in Halle (Germany), but of Georgian parents and resident in Alicante for eight years (his career began in Spain), he is the last to arrive. The Hispanic-Georgian was waiting for the call from the UFC and it came only a week in advance. He accepted and won. He showed that he has the makings of a champion. Then the UFC wanted to test him against a veteran, who did not make it past the first round. Dana White, president of the UFC, follows in his footsteps very closely, he is aware that he has a diamond. Unbeaten in 10 fights and with eight finishes in the first round, the ‘Matador’ hopes to have continuity from the start in 2021 to continue climbing in the rankings.