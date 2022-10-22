Spain will contribute to the reinforcement of NATO’s eastern flank by sending eight fighter-bombers to Romania and another six to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday. Added to the deployment is the dispatch of two long-range aerial surveillance radars, the first DAT Tigru has been in the Romanian barracks of Schitu since the 17th.

The sending of aircraft and units to the European eastern flank responds to the request made by the NATO Air Component (Aircom) due to the war in Ukraine. Its destiny is to provide an aerial shield to the Alliance countries through an increase in the usual aerial policing and training missions.

For this reason, on October 10, the long-range radar DAT Tigru was sent from the port of Cartagena to the Romanian city of Constanza, where 38 soldiers have been deployed since the 17th to keep the system active 24 hours a day. , seven days a week. The unit is scheduled to remain there until March 31, although the mission could be extended until June 30.

In parallel, the Defense Staff agreed to a new deployment at the Bezmer Air Base, in Bulgaria, of another DAT and six Eurofighter fighters and 130 soldiers from the Air Deployment Unit of Wing 11 -based in Morón (Seville) )-, between November 14 and December 2, 2022. This unit will be relieved by eight F-18M fighters and 130 soldiers from the Wing 15 Air Deployment Support Unit -based in Zaragoza-, along with a DAT radar, which will be deployed at the Fetesi Air Base (Romania), from December 1 to March 31.

air police



Sources from the Defense General Staff explained that these aircraft will operate in aerial police and training missions. During their flights they will control those aircraft that refuse to identify themselves or enter NATO airspace without permission.

This deployment is a continuation of the one already provided by Spain at the request of NATO. Since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine, three Tactical Air Detachments (DAT) have already been mobilized, deployed between February and September 2022, in Bulgaria -DAT Strela: four Eurofighters and 133 soldiers from Wing 11-, Lithuania -DAT Vilkas: eight F -18M and 130 soldiers from Wing 12-, and Estonia -DAT Ambar: four Eurofighters and 70 soldiers from Wing 11, a detachment formed together with the German Luftwaffe-.