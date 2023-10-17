Spain has sent humanitarian aid worth €1 million to the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, and the kingdom is ready to allocate even more funds. Acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez announced this at a press conference on October 17.

According to him, humanitarian aid must reach the population of the enclave.

“Moreover, we advocate not only maintaining it, but also increasing it. We have provided the first package in the amount of €1 million, and more will follow, because, unfortunately, everything points to the need for further assistance,” the diplomat emphasized.

He reiterated that Madrid condemns the attack by the Palestinian Hamas movement on Israel, which has the legal right to self-defense. But the country’s response must comply with international law.

The diplomat also clarified that he called the Israeli Ambassador to Spain and expressed dissatisfaction with the previously published communiqué by the Israeli side, which criticized the position of the leader of the left-wing coalition bloc Sumar, Yolanda Diaz, and the acting Minister of Social Rights Iona Belarra, who condemned Israel’s actions in the sector Gaza.

Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that Japan would send humanitarian aid worth $10 million to support the residents of the Gaza Strip. In addition, the European Union is launching an operation to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. UNICEF humanitarian supplies, including shelter, medicine and hygiene kits, will be delivered to the enclave this week.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

On October 9, Israeli authorities decided to impose a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off electricity, water, and cutting off food and fuel supplies. In the following days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, more than 1.4 thousand Israelis were killed in Israel and 3.5 thousand were injured. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave reported that the number of victims among Palestinians had reached 2.8 thousand, and another 10.9 thousand people were injured.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.