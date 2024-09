Mexico’s outgoing president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador | Photo: EFE/Mario Guzmán

The Spanish government formally protested against Mexico because of the veto of King Felipe VI at the inauguration ceremony of the new Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, on October 1, an affront that strained relations between the two countries.

According to information published by the newspaper El País and confirmed by EFE Agencythe Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Mexican ambassador on Tuesday to send him a “verbal note” (the normal channel of written communication between embassies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), in which it expressed its complaint about the fact that the king was not invited to the ceremony.

At the same time, the Spanish ambassador in the Mexican capital went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to deliver this protest in person.

The Spanish government, which decided not to participate in the power transfer ceremony, expressed its formal complaint with these “verbal notes” about an unprecedented event in the relationship that Spain and the Crown have maintained with the countries of Latin America and in the representation of the monarch at the inauguration ceremonies of presidents.

Therefore, there will be no member of the Spanish government at Sheinbaum’s inauguration, although there will be representation from Sumar, a partner of the Executive, which did not please the Spanish socialists.

Sheinbaum justified the exclusion of Felipe VI from his inauguration by the lack of response to a letter, sent in 2019, in which his predecessor in the Mexican presidency and political mentor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked the monarch to apologize for the “outrages” of the conquest Spanish.

