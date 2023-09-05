How did you feel about the content of this article?

Spain’s National Police and Customs Surveillance seized 9.5 kilos of cocaine from Ecuador during an inspection at the port of Algeciras, in the south of the country. | Photo: EFE/ A.Carrasco Ragel

Police in Spain found more than nine tons of cocaine inside a container for transporting bananas from Ecuador, which had arrived at the port of Algeciras, in the south of the European country.

According to local authorities, this was the largest seizure of the substance within the territory to date. “This operation was an unprecedented blow to the largest organizations involved in drug trafficking in the world,” the police said in a statement, without naming the criminal groups.

The boxes contained more than 30 logos of the main drug trafficking and distribution networks in Europe.

Spanish police said that criminals operating in Ecuador constructed a scheme to transport cocaine mainly in two port facilities in the country: the port of Algeciras and Vigo.

According to information disclosed by the authorities, the organizations involved were able to transport up to 40 containers of bananas per month from the Latin country, where the drugs were “camouflaged” among the goods.

In recent years, Ecuadorian ports have become some of the main export routes for cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru, two of the most important drug producing countries.

With that, violence took over the small country located in South America due to conflicts created between the factions that control drug trafficking in the region, including Los Choneros and Los Lobos.

The growth of the cocaine “trade” in the country is one of the reasons that provoked the wave of massacres inside prisons, with a large number of deaths since 2021. Currently, Ecuador faces a state of exception, decreed by President Guillermo Lasso.

Last week, Ecuadorian police arrested ten men allegedly involved in car bomb blasts in Quito. In addition, criminals held in prisons across the country took more than 50 security agents hostage during an uprising.