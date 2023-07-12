Spanish police have arrested a total of 26 people involved in a drug trafficking ring that smuggled marijuana and hashish into Germany. Those involved were arrested in the Mediterranean regions of Murcia, Alicante and Barcelona.

Police said on Tuesday that 13 of those arrested had previously issued arrest warrants. The drug seizure included Spaniards and Albanians. 500 kilograms of marijuana and 100 hashish capsules were seized, in addition to quantities of heroin and cocaine, nine vehicles and 70,000 euros ($77,000) in cash during a raid on 16 homes. The police indicated that the market value of the drugs exceeds 3 billion euros.

Traffickers bought the drugs on a large scale, and then brought them further north in Barcelona, ​​where the drugs were packed into cardboard boxes and sent to various addresses in Germany via regular freight services. False identities were used for senders and recipients of international shipments. According to the police, the operation has been underway for several months.