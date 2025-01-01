Return to Europe. Demonstrating that, despite the fact that they have been stuck in the Jocs de Paris with the quarters remaining, the Spanish women’s team, the current champion of the tournament, continues to face the rival in order to win. The objective of Montse Tomé’s team is to win and win the final on July 27 at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel. The entire stadium will begin on July 2 with the inaugural match between hosts Switzerland and Norway.

Many things have been changed since the last Women’s Euro Cup that will take place in England in 2022. Precisely the Anglo-Saxons will be the ones who will end the illusion of Spain, which is going to be at the threshold of the semi-finals. That defeat was going to be the start of the great revolution.

Decisions

Vaig begins his own revolt: he will leave Jenni Hermoso and Irene Paredes in the last concentration

A month after that defeat, captains Irene Paredes, Jenni Hermoso and Patri Guijarro are going to show the Federation, chaired by Luis Rubiales, the serious concern they consider to be “bad management” of the team led by coach Jorge Vilda. Ho van fer in a private meeting. The RFEF is going to counterattack publicly. Vilda is going to show “deeply dolgut with the way to proceed” and Rubiales is going to reinforce.

21 days later, the RFEF will announce that 15 players have voluntarily resigned from the national team through an email. After a period of tensions, more agreements will be made on transportation, accommodation and family conciliation during the concentrations. Everyone will return except Mapi León, Claudia Pina and Patri Guijarro.

The petó did not consent from Rubiales to Hermoso to the stage mateix in which Spain is going to win the World Cup and he is going to change everything. Rubiales, accused of sexual assault and coercion on Hermoso, will be disqualified. Vilda is going to be welcomed. The Seva Segona, Montse Tomé, has won the reigns and is going to win the last Nations League. But Spain will be fourth in the Jocs. I Tomé ha mogut fitxa. In the last concentration to score South Korea and guanyar the powerful France will not share neither with Jenni Hermoso nor with Parets.

The road

Italy, Belgium and Portugal are the rivals of the Spanish team in the group phase of the tournament

There are still level tests to finish defining the final list, with the second edition of the Nations League that began on February 21.

Spain does know that the draw will dictate that Italy, Belgium and Portugal will be their rivals in the group phase of a Euro Cup in which 16 teams will participate and which will be played for all of Switzerland. If Spain achieves the pass to the quarters, it will have to face Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Finland, from group A. On the other coast of the quadre there are great favorites with Germany, the former European champion, England, current defender of the title, France, finalist of the Nations League or the Baixos Països, champion of the Euro 2017. There will be over 700,000 entries for the final phase of which will be the 14th edition of the continental tournament.

Main events

Other sports events for 2025

1

Athletics

And at the bottom a nen is silhouetted: Gout Gout

Hi ha and always hi haurà milers of princes, but only hi there is a Beethoven!

Ludwig van Beethoven

In athletics, this is one of the great inventions.

Michael Johnson has created the Grand Slam Track: it is part of a sort of American Diamond League, concentrated in the United States and the Caribbean, which will start in April, is limited to speed and middle distance and has only one arm left. of millions for the athletes rigorously invited.

In response, World Athletics has mogut fitxa. Next summer’s World Cups, in Tokyo, will be in September. In any case, The Ultimate Championship will be played, a kind of Campionat del Món at half an hour and reduïts (it will last three days) that will open in 2026 in Budapest and will be played, like the Classic World Cup, in September.

arguments?

In all cases: the World Cup and Diamond League sessions last forever, the athletes’ performance becomes demotivated, and the public is disconnected in multiple ways: none of them are embarrassed when the semi-finals are played. The parish turns into direct duels: not only in a semi-final, but also not if the rewards are smaller.

Volem audiences?

The schedule must be accelerated. And if something does not transcend, put it in the drawer.

These are the post-Bolt era serves. None, including Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Sydney McLaughlin, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Neeraj Chopra or Noah Lyles, does not teach what Bolt taught.

And per això, you have to invent.

Invent or wait.

Wait for some fruit to ripen: is it sort? In the background the figure of a 17-year-old teenager is silhouetted, a nervous creature faster than Bolt at his earliest age.

It is Gout Gout, that name we will remember, and a few days ago, in the southern summer, he signed 20s04 in the 200 (Bolt at the latest age was in 20s13) and held the Australian record that the legendary Peter Norman set since of México’68 (20s06), from the temps of Tommie Smith and John Carlos (Black Power leaders, black glove on the podium), the flying Bob Beamon, the innovator Dick Fosbury, Kip Keino, king of Africa, and the unforgettable discus player Al Oerter, an Olympian in four different games.

If you watch enrere, l’athletisme s’estremeix. How much glory you offered.

Will Gout Gout turn it? / Sergio Heredia

2

Barça

The one who started…

Hansi Flick is going to arrive without much trouble but he is going to be sure to join Barcelona, ​​which is going to start the season with a surprising cycle of results for all the fans and surpassing any expectations. In Germany, with only two fitness workers (Om and Pau Víctor), they will donate their support to the pedrera (Bernal – for injury – and Casadó) and will not make excuses, but will be brave and decomplexat, finally and tot to throw the fora de joc. Goals against Real Madrid, Bayern, Espanyol, Girona or Vila-real will turn into a team sensation. In the second part of the course he must confirm that trajectory… and return to Spotify Camp Nou. / Carles Ruipérez

3

Tennis

Djokovic, only davant els cadells

I finally, l’inoblidable Big Three It has remained in a single pota. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are no longer there, and Novak Djokovic (37), the third in contention, is left alone in the rain against the country of the storm. Also emerging from the top of the ATP table (here is set), Djokovic has decided to focus on capturing his 25th Grand Slam title, a victory that he would turn into the GOAT of all times, as he would break the tie with Margaret Court . The cadells (Sinner, Alcaraz, Rune, including Korda) try to prevent them. / Sergio Hereida

4

motorcycling

Marc Márquez, ara o mai

After five years of Muntanya Russa, after the fateful crash in Jerez 2020 that will trigger an infinite number of injuries, recoveries, frustrations and a change of family and motorcycle – from Repsol Honda to Ducati –, Marc Márquez faces this 2025 with any of the entire gens: the MotoGP title, which would be the seventieth crown, with which Valentino Rossi would equal, or fiasco. The greatest driver is the greatest team, the official Ducati, and the greatest motorcycle, so there is no other option than to become country again. It will be a 2025 MotoGP World Championship with Aleix Espargaró and the camp Jorge Martín bidding on an Aprilia. / Toni López Jordà

5

Basketball

Spain, to defend the corona seva

Champion of four of the last six editions of the tournament, Spain will once again try to conquer the Eurobàsquet title this summer. Now it will be one of those editions that can be described as “modern”, since the tournament will be multi-segment, with the races divided between Latvia, China, Finland and Poland, with the final phase in Riga, the Latvian capital. Sergio Scariolo’s team, currently champion after defeating França in the Berlin final two years ago, will try to capture the young talents of the under 19 world champions such as Almansa or De Larrea. / Luis Buxeres

6

Cycling

Any help with Pogacar?

It will not be the name that acclaims victories (25) but rather the insulting superiority that Tadej Pogacar will destroy in each of the objectives that is going to mark 2024. No one will be able to make his name in the Gir, the Tour or in the World Cup between Evenepoel triumphed in the Jocs and Roglic took control of the Tornada aprofitant that it It was not the sort. In 2025, the UAE team seeks its fourth Tour de France against a Vingegaard who hopes to arrive in the fall of any pass but also races that it faces in its list of winners such as Milà-Sanremo i, possibly , the Tornada to Spain. / Carles Ruipérez

7

Swimming

marxant superstar

At Juliol the figure of Léon Marchand (22) is engegantia. It will take place under the Grand Arc de la Défense, at the Olympic Games in Paris: four or more individuals will collect the French swimmer, an exceptional figure who will set him alight in the sporting imagination (namely Mark Spitz, Michael Phelps and Kristin Otto have collected four or more individuals or more in an Olympic edition) and will meravellar the caps of the discipline, Need new icons after Phelps’ reading and Katie Ledecky’s decompression. The World Cup in Singapore, July and August, will mark the drift of Marchand: we will see if it is consolidated or if it is diluted. / Sergio Heredia