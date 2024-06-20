There is no rival against whom Spain has played more than against Italy. Tonight (9:00 p.m., La1) is the 41st match, one more than against neighboring Portugal. “A classic,” De la Fuente summarized yesterday. Perhaps neither can one find a confrontation that has more marked the turning points of La Roja, the moments in which its trajectory has changed decisively. The 2008 penalty shootout dissolved the old regret against the blue coconut and ended days later with the victory in the Euro Cup with which the golden cycle began, culminating with the 2012 European Championship in an overwhelming final, also against Italy (4- 0).

It was the rival against whom he crashed in 2016, which ended the cycle, and against whom he did not finish raising his head in 2021, outside in the semifinals in another round. And, again, with whom he began to take flight De la Fuente’s project in the 2023 Nations.

This, again: in some way, touchstone of each other. Italy, which hired Luciano Spalletti as coach after being thrown out by Spain in the semifinals of that Nations, is looking for a new identity, with a little more control and development from behind. And he looks at what La Roja has built these years, as the Italian coach explained yesterday: “We have to play with our philosophy again and again. We have to do it like Spain does.”

On the other hand, the match is presented as a test of the solidity of the progression against whom it has always measured its status, after last summer’s trophy. And in this same Euro Cup, after the exciting victory against Croatia. Modric’s battalion, which skated yesterday against Albania, does not seem like the competitive beast of the last decade. This renewed and ambitious Italy can serve as a reference. “What we are going to always try to do is go out and play football,” Spalletti said. “We want to press high and strong.” The match is also the opportunity for Spain to settle their qualification for the round of 16 with a victory as first in the group.

De la Fuente sees Italy as the perfect antagonist: “It is a team quite similar to ours, in formation, with young people and great experience. It’s like we’re looking in a mirror,” he said. “We are prepared to work in the mud, on the crane and even in the office.”

