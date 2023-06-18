There is a global wave of investment in the world of sports that grows every year. Is Spain on the beach, watching from afar, is she surfing the wave or has she fallen off the board? Based on the opinion of experts in the field, it seems that we are taking it, but with less momentum than we could.

“We are, for different and powerful reasons, the most attractive country for international investors interested in this sector,” says Luis García, manager of the Mapfre AM Behavioral Fund, a Mapfre fund that invests in sports companies. “However”, he continues, “although very important steps have been taken in the right direction, this situation of competitive advantage has not yet been fully exploited”.

Diego Calatayud, Spanish diplomat in Zimbabwe and author of the report Sports diplomacy as an actor in global Spain. The need for a model for Spain (2019), identifies some of these advantages. “We have athletes of the highest level, well above what would correspond to us by population. And also these athletes are very loved, precisely because of the positive characteristics associated with the Spanish that are given internationally ”, he indicates, and gives Rafa Nadal or Pau Gasol as examples. In addition, he believes that Spain has “private organizations that have obtained absolute gold from the possibilities they had, very powerful clubs that have known how to place themselves at the top of their disciplines.” Among them, the football and basketball clubs stand out, but also LaLiga or the football and athletics federations, “which have managed to make a very important international projection in recent years.”

The Mapfre fund manager points to another Spanish potential: “The most important part of sport is not virtual, but physical. The trends worldwide, in terms of the practice of sport and the interest in taking care of our health, are tremendously positive. Here we find one of the great advantages of Spain: the climate, our lifestyle and the development of sports facilities put us far ahead to take advantage of this investor appetite, if the appropriate means are put in place”.

“Investment in sport in Spain has grown remarkably in recent years, but we are still at the beginning of this wave. This is precisely the most interesting time to invest in any industry: when the economic fundamentals and trends are positive, but the capital has not yet arrived en masse and, therefore, prices are still attractive”, adds García.

It is a diagnosis similar to that of Óscar Iranzo, commercial director for Spain and Portugal of Nielsen Sports, one of the main data measurement, audience and analysis companies. He emphasizes the speed with which sponsorships have recovered after the pandemic. “In Spain, and despite additional effects to those of the coronavirus such as the limitation of bookmakers and sponsorship, the recovery has been at a faster rate than in the rest of the European markets.” From 2021 to 2022 this market grew by 14% in Spain, compared to 10% in the United Kingdom, 6% in France or 3% in Germany, according to Nielsen data.

bumps in the road

But not all are virtues in the Spanish ability to attract investment. Football fans know that the last two English champions of the Champions League, Manchester City (2023) and Chelsea (2021), accelerated their performance as a result of the entry of foreign capital into their clubs. The first came a fortune from Abu Dhabi, the second another Russian. Before they were ordinary clubs, the first with only two league titles in its long history and the second, one. Not all English football clubs driven by foreign investors have been as successful, but there are several very positive examples. That is something more difficult to find in Spain.

Espanyol, which acquired the Chinese group Rastar Group in 2015, has just gone down to Second. Owned by Singaporean investor Peter Lim since 2014, Valencia have narrowly escaped and evoke their past glory as fond memories. Not only are there no cases like Manchester City or Chelsea in Spain, in which the new ownership manages to take a medium-sized club to the top, but there are also examples of disastrous management: no one in Vitoria forgets the passing of Dimitri Piterman by Alavés, who almost took the club ahead, just what Málaga from the Al-Thani family may be suffering, who has just been relegated to the third category of Spanish football. Things have gone better in Girona or Almería, but with moderately ambitious goals.

Calatayud questions the convenience of these investments if there is no solvent strategy: “The results can be catastrophic. I don’t know if the effect that the investment has had is positive or not for clubs like Valencia, but it’s certainly not what they expected”. “In football, with few exceptions, a large investment, which starts from scratch, does not mean immediate results, since it must be accompanied by continuity over time,” adds Iranzo. García acknowledges that “there is no magic formula”, but also believes that “we usually pay more attention to stories of failure than to good management. Because, in addition, things done well tend to have an effect that is seen more in the long term”.

Spectators try to get a towel from the tennis player Rafa Nadal, after a match in Florida, Miami (USA). MATTHEW STOCKMAN (AFP)

Another song is the investment as a country abroad through sports, the so-called sports diplomacy. Calatayud, who has studied this phenomenon in depth, believes that it is not worth it if there is no relationship between democratic standards and the positive image that is tried to be transmitted through sport: “Look at the case of Russia. It has held many sports competitions in recent years (Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, Soccer World Cup in 2018…), but if you then invade foreign countries in reputational terms it couldn’t be more disastrous. The potential impact of sport is very high, it is an instrument to convey an image-country, a goose that lays golden eggs. But without harmony between this sector and others it does not work”.

This expert gives as an example of effective sports diplomacy the one carried out by the United States or Australia, “mirrors” in which Spain can be seen. “In the United States, they dedicate a lot of resources, figures that escape us, and with a coordination coupled with cultural and educational diplomacy. In Australia, instead of looking for projection to the world, they propose it as a regional projection, looking at Southeast Asia, which is where they have their interests. They have achieved very successful results, with improvements in trade with those countries”, he explains. He believes that to copy these successful models, Spain would have to work in a “more coordinated” way: “Now we have the Higher Sports Council on the one hand, the leagues on the other, and the federations on the other, each doing what it can. Other European countries do the same, and it is much better to join forces”. The main challenge along the way is to be able to host the 2030 World Cup together with Portugal and Morocco, a competition for which the joint candidacy of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece also competes.

Financial control of Spanish football clubs

The concentration of investments in the Premier League, coupled with its greater ability to generate income due to its higher collection of television rights, is upsetting Spanish football clubs. Although the sporting results continue to be very positive in European competitions (Real Madrid won the 2022 Champions League and Sevilla, the last Europa League) the long-term trend sows doubts. All in all, Iranzo points out that the Spanish model ensures greater stability: “LaLiga’s financial control rules, of equal compliance for all, try to guarantee that the injections of foreign capital maintain adequate market parameters.”

García agrees when pointing out that financial control as a virtue: “For many years now, LaLiga has been making a much firmer commitment than its neighbors for the financial control of the clubs, aimed at ensuring their long-term sustainability. Now we are in a moment in which, in the short term, we are seeing talented players going to other leagues, like the English one, where wealthy investors are entering, injecting a lot of money. But what will happen when that faucet closes?

Given this expansion of other foreign clubs, among other reasons, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid broke the deck in 2021 by announcing their participation in the Super League, a competition with other big clubs from the continent, including the top six of the Premier League. , as an alternative to the Champions League. The project was a fiasco: right from the start, in the face of protests from national leagues and fans (especially in the UK), almost all the clubs jumped ship, including Atlético Madrid. Only Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to defend this competition, after Juventus planted by letter the possibility of leaving the group. “These initiatives cannot lose sight of the fact that the culture of sports fans in Europe is different from that of other regions. And, in our opinion, they will only be successful if they respect and promote that essence, which also includes the importance of national competitions”, concludes García.

