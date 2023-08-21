The nomination of Nadia Calviño, first vice president and acting Minister of Economic Affairs, to the presidency of the European Investment Bank (EIB) has revived a recurring debate. Does our country have the weight it deserves in the European institutions and other international organizations?

You have to look back to find success stories with a Spanish passport. Enrique Barón and Josep Borrell -today High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission- were presidents of the European Parliament, Juan Antonio Samaranch was in charge of the International Olympic Committee for almost two decades, Federico Mayor was Director General of UNESCO, Javier Solana Secretary General of NATO, Bernardino de León mediator in Libya and Rodrigo Rato headed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before falling out of favor over the case of Bankia’s black cards.

Is Spain underrepresented?



Between 2004 and 2018 there were no relevant appointments until those of Miguel Ángel Moratinos as High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (Spanish-Turkish initiative), and Luis de Guindos as Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Luis de Guindos, elected by the Eurogroup as the new Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB).



«Perhaps that is one of the most remarkable aspects: the lack of consistency. Just as certain countries like France always tend to have a very relevant representative at an international level, Spain has profiles that stand out from time to time, but not permanently”, says Delia Toja, senior consultant at Harmon.

To explain the causes, several aspects must be taken into account. On the one hand, Spain’s situation of international isolation when the major international organizations were created, so we had to wait for the arrival of democracy to see a Spaniard at the forefront of the institutions. Marcelino Oreja, UCD Foreign Minister, marked a milestone as Secretary General of the Council of Europe in 1984.

On the other hand, the foreign policy of our country in recent decades has focused on Europe, so it is expected that the presence of compatriots will be concentrated in those institutions. What is the situation of Spain compared to our European neighbours? It is enough to review who are the heads of the main EU institutions to verify that the presence of Spaniards at the highest level is still low.

In the European Parliament, except for the aforementioned leaders, Germany is the country that has contributed the most presidents (5 out of 18).

In the European Council the first place goes to Belgium with 2 out of 3…

…which has also had 2 of 11 leaders of the Court of Justice of the EU. Although, yes, the Spanish Gil Carlos Rodríguez Iglesias was in charge between 1994 and 2003.

In the European Court of Auditors – of which Juan Manuel Fabra Vallés was president between 2000 and 2005 and Eduardo Ruiz García has been secretary general since 2009 – Ireland and Germany have been the countries with the most representation.

In the European Commission three of its 14 presidents have been from Luxembourg, followed by Germany, Italy and France with two representatives.

Half of the ECB presidents to date have been French.

«After Brexit, Spain becomes part of the big4 along with France, Germany and Italy, in terms of size, population and economy. The big question is whether this importance translates into a commensurate representation and influence. Almost all experts (eg Javier Solana) agree that for the first two decades of the 21st century the answer was no (see next question). In recent years, however, it could be said that the situation has improved, especially thanks to the appointment of Josep Borrell as Vice President and High Representative for foreign relations, and the prospect of the current Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU». Toja explains.



Josep Borrell Fontelle (i), as president of the European Parliament in 2005, welcomes the President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso (r) before the first parliamentary meeting on the Lisbon strategy, in Brussels.



In this sense, it is a fact that the socialist government has been more internationalist than its predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, and specifically, more Europeanist. «When a government strategy is established in this sense, Spain’s foreign presence increases. Proof of this is the role that Spain played in NATO last year, with the organization and adoption of a new strategy in Madrid; the success of Spain’s candidacy to be a non-permanent member of the Security Council in 2015-2016; the organization of the 1991 peace summit in Madrid, or that the UNWTO headquarters is also in the Spanish capital”, explains the consultant.

Across the Commission, Spain has three Directors General, about 8% of the posts

Camino Mortera, director of the Brussels Office of the Center for European Reform (CER) believes that Spain is doing a good job of trying to place its nationals in influential positions in Europe, much more than in previous times. «The problem is that we do not fully understand what influence means and how influence networks are woven in Brussels. Having high positions is very good but it depends on what they are », she explains. And she cites the position of high representative “wonderful on paper” but that does not serve Spanish foreign policy whose axes are Latin America, North Africa and the Sahel and Brussels itself. «To influence, in addition, you have to know how to play the symbols, and above all, be sure of what country strategy we want to follow. In this sense, Spain has less weight than it should in the Union, also because we have an uncritical Europeanism that we should make ourselves look at, “adds Mortera.

One aspect to take into account at a European level is not only the “big names”, but also the Spanish presence in high-ranking positions in the administration. In other words, Spaniards who have the level of Director General in the different European institutions. In the whole Commission, Spain has three directors general, about 8% of the posts. It is quite proportional taking into account that Spain also has 8% of the administrator positions. Of ten Directors General in the secretariat of the Council of the EU, one is Spanish. In the European Parliament, 2 of the 14 General Directors are Spanish. «In general, the presence of Spaniards in the European administration is more or less where it belongs, since we cannot forget that there are 27 countries and there must be a certain balance in terms of the representation of each one. In other words, Spain has a good “intermediate” base of European representation, but not always big names in big media positions,” adds the expert.

Another topic of interest for Spain is the relationship with Latin America. In this sense, Spain has led initiatives such as the EU-CELAC or the creation of the SEGIB, whose secretariat is located in Madrid. However, none of its general secretaries have been Spanish.

Calviño, the Sánchez minister on whom 23-J focused

Nadia Calviño, Vice President of Economic Affairs for the last five years, has applied to be the new President of the European Investment Bank (EIB). To achieve maximum representation in this body, it would be the first time that a Spaniard and a woman have achieved it. To date, Spain has had two vice presidents of this body: the former Minister of Economy Román Escolano (2014-2018) and the former Minister of Public Works Magadalena Álvarez (2004-2009).



The Vice President of the Government of Spain, Nadia Calviño, whom the Government is going to propose to run for the presidency of the European Investment Bank (EIB).



And it is that unlike other international organizations, the current presence of Spain in economic institutions can be a stumbling block. The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos chairs the Basel Committee, José Manuel Campa the European Banking Authority (EBA), Fernando Restoy heads the Financial Stability Institute (FSI) of the Bank for International Settlements and Luis de Guindos is the Vice President of the ECB.

The decision will be known between September 15 and 16, when the finance ministers vote in Santiago de Compostela for the future head of the organization and will be formally ratified in October by the Board of Governors of the EIB. It would not be until January 1, 2024 when she would begin to exercise her functions as long as she is elected, so she could continue in her current functions until that date.

Without being a socialist militant, Nadia Calviño has remained together with Teresa Ribera, María Jesús Montero, Margarita Robles and Fernando Grande-Marlaska among the surviving ministers of the first Government of Pedro Sánchez after the motion of no confidence in 2018. He was the only member of the Executive in office that refused to go on the 23-J lists, but gave its name to the slogan ‘Nadia or no one’, with which Sánchez attacked the PP in the economic field during the campaign. And the clashes with the other vice president of the coalition government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, throughout the previous legislature were notable; the last one, on account of the universal income that she proposed to add in her program.