On Tuesday, Spanish government spokesperson María Jesús Montero justified the fact that foreign travelers can arrive in Spain with negative PCR tests, as this is on the basis of “reciprocity” with action carried out by the other European countries.

The minister was quizzed about the apparent lack of coherence in travel policy. While foreign travelers can arrive in Spain over the Easter holidays, Spanish travelers are unable to move between regions because of the perimeter closures applied by regional governments.

Montero admitted that while this may seem incoherent, it is necessary to respect the “rules of the game” in reciprocity with other countries. Therefore, foreign travelers can arrive with negative PCR test results, while they will have to respect the limitations that are applicable.

Referring to the “co-governance mechanism” between the government and the regions, Montero observed that if it is the case that people should not enter or leave a region in order that there is better control of the pandemic, the criteria must be respected, “even though they may appear to be inconsistent with the entry of people from other countries “.