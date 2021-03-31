Spain expects digital vaccine certificates that would ease travels within the European Union would be ready in June at the latest, foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said this morning in a radio interview. It is hoped that other countries, which are non-European Union members such as Britain will also be included in the holiday scheme sooner rather than later.

Faced with a pandemic that has killed more than 900,000 people in Europe and thrust the continent into its deepest recession, EU leaders agreed last month to work on vaccine certificates to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been severely hurt by the pandemic.