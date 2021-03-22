The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, during a press conference in Brussels. EFE

Brussels still does not detect much interest among the Twenty-seven for the 360,000 million euros in loans from the recovery fund. The European Commission, however, has one more reason to put long teeth on countries. Even in an environment of low interest rates for the countries, the 15 States so far recipients of the so-called SURE program – which is used to finance temporary employment records (ERTE) and aid for the self-employed – saved 5,800 million euros in interest in the first tranche of 53,500 million euros. Spain, which has received about half of the requested resources, has so far been able to avoid paying interest for 850 million euros.

The European Commission made this Monday the first balance on the SURE fund, which with up to 100,000 million euros, was born to promote the deployment of ERTE. One of the requirements that Brussels imposed is that the first three beneficiaries of the fund could not concentrate more than 60% of the total. And that’s how it will be: Italy will receive 27,400 million; Spain, 21.3 billion, and Poland, 11.2 billion. According to the report published by Brussels, these funds have reached between 25 and 30 million people and between 1.5 and 2.5 million companies.

One of the doubts generated by the program, however, was the real savings for the countries given the low interest rate environment in which they are being financed. At the end of last year, Spain placed negative interest debt on the markets for the first time. However, the government of Pedro Sánchez has saved 850 million euros thanks to the fact that it has paid interest that enforces the triple A from Brussels. That amount corresponds to the interest that has stopped paying for the first three payments, which add up to 11,000 million euros (they do not include the 2,870 million euros for the fourth).

This amount is equivalent to 7.7% of everything received so far by the SURE, which has made it possible to cover other expenses. Specifically, in addition to ERTE and self-employed benefits, Spain asked to be able to finance sick leave or quarantine, according to the European Commission. According to the report of the Community Executive, the loans issued to finance those 11,000 million euros have an average maturity of 14.9 years and an average differential with respect to the bonds that the Spanish Treasury should have issued of 0.44 percentage points.

In absolute terms, Italy is the country that benefited the most from these savings: it stopped paying 2,835 million euros, equivalent to 13.5% of what was received. In relative terms, Italy is still at the top, but the most favored countries were Hungary (30.5%), Romania (27.5%) and Croatia (16.1%). The Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, considered in a statement that the SURE program “has played a key role in protecting workers and the self-employed” from the worst effects of the shock caused by the pandemic.