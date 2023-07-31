How did you feel about the content of this article?

Socialist President Pedro Sánchez seeks re-election against conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo | Photo: Sergio Pérez / Alejandro García (EFE)

The PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party) lost a seat in Parliament after the counting of votes from Spaniards living outside the country. As a result, the chances of left-wing parties being able to form a majority have diminished, making it difficult for the current Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to be re-elected.

Last week, the conservative Popular Party (PP) won the elections, but right-wing parties did not win enough representatives to reach an absolute majority (176 seats in Parliament).

With that, both the left and the right began a race to win the support of other parties, including even separatist parties. If no block reaches 176 seats, the choice of the next prime minister will be made in a second vote that works by simple majority.

Together for Catalonia can be decisive

The vote count gave the right 171 seats in Parliament: 137 from the PP, 33 from the Vox party and one from the Navarro People’s Union. Now, to win, Sánchez must need the support of Juntos por Catalunya (Junts).

According to the Reuters news agency, one of the conditions of the Junts to support the current prime minister is the holding of a referendum on the independence of Catalonia. For the referendum to take place, however, a change in the Spanish Constitution is necessary. The Junts also demand amnesty for separatists who face accusations over an illegal popular consultation, which was held in 2017.