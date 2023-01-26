Spain, the Sanchez-Sara Khadem meeting took place at the Moncloa palace

Rise to the limelight for playing without hijab in the world chess championship staged in Kazakhstan, Sara Khadem is now the symbolic face of resistence Iranian female. A player, as well as an established champion, who has revolutionized the schemes of the regime, choosing to desert the veil and to move to Spain with her husband, the director Ardeshir Ahmadiand 10-month-old son Sam.

Wednesday January 25tha month after his stay in the country, the prime minister Pedro Sanchez decided to meet her at Palace of Moncloa to express yours personally support. In the photo published on the premier’s official profile, which shows them smiling as they play a chess gamereads: “I learned a lot today from an inspirational woman, Grandmaster Sara Khadem. All my support goes to the athletes. Your example contributes to a better world.”





Subscribe to the newsletter

