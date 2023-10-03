King Felipe VI of Spain commissioned the socialist leader and outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez to form the new governmentafter the popular leader Alberto Nunez Fejioo had not obtained sufficient votes from Parliament last week.

Sanchez, who he has until November 27 to form a government coalition and gain confidence, needs 176 votes. To obtain them he must secure the support of the two Catalan parties, the ERC of the President of the Generalitat Pere Aragones, and of Junts, of the self-exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont. Otherwise, elections will have to be called on January 14. Feijoo had obtained 172 and 173 votes in the two votes last week.

Sanchez: “Majority point to give stability to the country with a clear project”

After receiving the appointment, Sanchez explained that he was aiming “for a legislative majority that gives stability to Spain”. The outgoing Spanish prime minister said that he intends to work “to form a progressive coalition government as soon as possible, with the socialists and Sumar, with enough parliamentary support to give stability to the country”.

The socialist leader he reiterated that he has “a clear project for the countryambitious, committed to the middle class”. And he emphasized social progress and “coexistence between the peoples of Spain”. Recalling that Catalonia experienced “one of the worst institutional crises” in Spanish history, the socialist leader claimed to have taken with his government “decisive steps for coexistence, Spain is now much more unified than it was in 2018”.

Who is Sanchez, prime minister who gambles and wins impossible bets

Born in Madrid in 1972, Sanchez joined the socialist party in 1993, after his degree and doctorate he worked in the European Parliament and in 1999 he was chief of staff of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina during the war in Kosovo. Elected deputy in 2009, in 2011, having lost his seat, he returned to the academic world. Then in 2013 the new election to Parliament and the following year the first election as leader of the PSOE. Since 2006 he has been married to Begona Gomez and the couple has two daughters, Ainhoa ​​and Carlota.

Winner of the 2019 elections, Sanchez in recent years has carried out an entirely left-oriented program – also thanks to the push of his ally Podemos who has now joined Sumar’s coalition – with reforms of labor laws, the increase in the minimum wage and subsidies to low-income families. Also important are the laws for the protection of women, in particular the law ‘solo Sì es si’ (solo si’ means yes) against sexual violence and feminicides, and the law for free gender self-determination, the so-called ‘Ley Trans’ .

And even today, after receiving the new position, he promised that one of the pillars of the “progressive coalition government” he intends to form will be “social progress”.