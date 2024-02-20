Spain, the Russian pilot found dead is Kuziminov. The defector wanted by Moscow

While the world wonders about real causes of Navalny's death, a new suspected case is discovered. A soldier Russian became famous for having deserted and supported by the support of Kievwas found lifeless in Spain. “Maksim Kuzminov And diedI can only say this.” At the end of a day of rumors and denials about the identity of the man shot dead in a parking in the Spanish province of Alicante, it is Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence (Gur), who gave the confirmation. Kuzminov, a Russian pilot, was on August 9th a year ago protagonist of a spectacular desertion operation on board of the helicopter Mi-8 fighter: took off from Kursk and landed in the Kharkiv region after a low flight of hundreds of kilometers to surrender to the Ukrainians. Kuzminov – reports the National Daily – had agreed with the Ukrainian secret services: in exchange for the hijacking of the Russian helicopter, he would receive a cash reward of 18 million hryvinia (approximately half a million dollars) And new documents.

The young man then appeared in a documentary Ukrainian, “Downed Russian pilots”. According to Euronews, he told journalists that he had been head of the military aviation in the Amur region, in the Russian Far East, and who led a rather comfortable life in Russia. Nonetheless he opposed the war: “I was fully aware of what was happening. I decided for myself that it was a war crime and that I wouldn't have participated“. The soldier then invited his compatriots and fellow soldiers to follow his example. Now we are trying to shed light on this ambushthe suspicion is that it was the Russians who found and killed him.