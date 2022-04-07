The Atlantic Alliance stressed on Thursday that support for the Ukrainian Army “is crucial” in the new phase of the Russian invasion. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg encouraged allied countries to send “light and heavy material” to kyiv, a message also insisted on by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba.

However, some countries have already ruled out equipping the country with offensive weapons, including Spain. The Spanish foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, pointed out that “there is no coordinated action” for the shipment of this material and insisted that the option of sending tanks and planes is not on the table.

Faced with the division that exists between the allied countries on the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, Kuleba once again called for support for kyiv in the face of Russian aggression. “There are no differences between offensive and defensive military equipment, because we only use weapons to defend ourselves,” he said, urging NATO to send more weapons. “It is urgent and it must be done now, otherwise it may arrive too late,” he warned.

defense systems



“My agenda is very simple, it only has three points on it: weapons, weapons and weapons,” said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister after the meeting with NATO. More specifically, he stressed that kyiv needs heavy equipment, both “airplanes” and “short-range missiles, armored vehicles and heavy defense systems.”

The Bucha massacre has accelerated the adoption of new sanctions and has reaffirmed many states in support of Ukraine. However, what happened in the kyiv suburb “is only the tip of the iceberg of the Russian invasion. We have reports that what is happening in Mariupol is much worse,” Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian authorities are “cautiously optimistic” about the support of NATO countries and are suspicious of peace negotiations with Moscow. However, they do not give up dialogue. “If it is the way to avoid more Buchas, we will do it,” defended the Foreign Minister.