Spain, Rubiales resigns for the kiss in the mouth of the footballer Hermoso

The president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales will resign after the controversy over the kiss on the mouth of the footballer Jenni Hermoso, fresh winner of the World Cup. This was reported by El Pais according to which the number one of Iberian football would have communicated the decision to his collaborators, which will become official on Friday.

In the meantime, Fifa has also decided to open disciplinary proceedings for what happened during the award ceremony in Sydney. The disciplinary committee, which communicated the opening of the proceeding to number 1 of the RFEF, contested the violation of the FIFA rules on “fair play, loyalty and integrity”.

Fifa reaffirmed “its strong commitment to respecting the integrity of every person, and strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary.”