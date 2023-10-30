Last year I discovered two things. The first is that the most eccentric and funniest fans of the singer Taylor Swift call themselves swifties. They follow her everywhere and meet expressly to dress like her and to burn photos of her ex-boyfriends.

The second thing I discovered is that Spanish imperialism has its own swifties. And there are not many of them, but they use the phrase “objectivity of history” so much that they seem legion.

The documentary Spain, the first globalizationreleased in 2021, is an almost permanent parade of swifties of Spanish imperialism. Under the pretext of describing how the Spanish empire came to connect all continents, the documentary describes the Spanish empire as a “great moment of humanity”; It is considered virtuous because its parent company – Spain – was the most unpunctual of the European countries when it came to institutionalizing the expulsion of the Jews; or their commitment to miscegenation is praised, whether it was mandatory or not for the locals that the Spaniards were encountering along the way.

Spain, the first globalization comes to fill the audiovisual quota of a political-cultural movement against the so-called black legend according to which Spain is and always was a country of inquisitors, racists and colonizers. The book by María Elvira Roca, Imperiophobia, It was the first more or less cultured expression against the black legend. The musical by Nacho Cano, Malinche, is its kitsch manifestation. And VOX is its partisan crystallization. Spain has been defamed for centuries by Dutch, Latin American, Catalan and English propaganda. So a lot of brave people came to his rescue. And, in a dazzling exercise of collective intelligence, they decided that to effectively combat accusations of inquisition, racism and colonization against Spain, those courageous Swifties would defend the Spanish empire, the most blatant expression of inquisition, racism and colonization in the history of Spain.

The film fills the audiovisual quota of a political-cultural movement against the so-called black legend according to which Spain is and always was a country of inquisitors, racists and colonizers.

Quite early in the documentary, a historian says that you can’t judge history from the present. I agree. But then why do the virtues that the Spanish empire supposedly would have had only make sense when viewed from current values? The only way in which it can be said—if it is possible—that Spanish Imperialism was “a moment of humanity” for all the good it bequeathed to us is retrospectively; Only from a certain contemporary awareness against anti-Semitism does it appear as some strange merit to be the country that took the longest to expel the Jews; And it is only from the more or less widespread sympathy in our days for pluralism and cultural diversity that the miscegenation that began 500 years ago acquires moral credit.

The swifties of the Spanish Empire do not dispute the past, but rather the cultural hegemony of the present. So it is not necessary to judge the history of Spain to formulate a moral judgment about these funny and eccentric fans. And mine is this: theirs is a sinister scoundrel. The true barbarity is that there are Spaniards who in 2023 will vindicate Spanish imperialism because, under current criteria, it seems a little less savage than other imperialisms with which it competed. It is almost as if someone thought of vindicating Hitler because, unlike Stalin, he was a vegetarian. It is an argument so repugnant and misleading that it makes Godwin’s helpful law inapplicable.

Historiographical issues that should be secondary political and ethical details become, in the battle against the black legend, the main topic and object of celebration financed, at least in part, by public institutions, as is the case of Spain, the first globalization.

The swifties of Spanish imperialism usually combine two ideologies. On the one hand, they embrace a kind of utilitarianism according to which a calculation of the costs and benefits of actions must be made. And since what Spanish Imperialism has brought to the world is, according to the calculator swiftiea clear benefit—as Marcelo Gullo maintains when, in an interview following his recent What America owes to Spain (2023), says that Latin America owes Spain its “unity and its soul”—then all the cruelty and all the devastation of centuries has been worth it. All this would be nonsense even if the mathematical operation were correct (which it is not). But the most important thing is that, under that same macabre logic, the swifties of Spanish imperialism would have to wish that the United States—or China, depending on taste—would invade Spain tomorrow, destroy everything, and in five hundred years we would see the benefits. The problem with believing that a civilization can and should be imposed with blood and fire on those you consider backward is that there will always be someone who will believe that you are the new backward.

In a moment of Spain, the first globalization, a philosopher says that “Spain arises and the ancient world collapses, which is not just anything.” It refers to the arrival of Columbus to America. It is a very revealing moment of deliberate confusion. Because if something emerges in 1492, politically speaking and from a European perspective, it is not Spain, but America. And what does that moment of the documentary reveal? An obsession. Spain. Spain. Spain. The most unpresentable Spanish nationalism is the other ideology that the swifties. The atrocious attempt to rehabilitate imperialism can only be understood under the spell of the idea according to which mine are always better than others simply because they are mine.

The swifties of the Spanish empire try to convince us that the denial of Catalan or Mexican nationalism is Spanish nationalism. And not. The opposite of Catalan nationalism, or Mexican nationalism, is anti-nationalism. Also from Spanish.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_