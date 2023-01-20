Spain, ringworm infections boom: hairdressers’ razors are to blame

Ringworm is spreading in Spain. The contagious disease is rapidly expanding: there are at least 107 confirmed cases and dermatologists have sounded the alarm.

The fear is that the contagion started from some hairdressers, where kids are increasingly used to go, to make particular cuts that require the use of an electric razor. According to experts, inadequate hygiene on blades and razors, in fact, would be a source of contagion.

But what is ringworm? What are the symptoms? Ringworm is a highly contagious disease. It is a fungus that affects children aged 6 months to 12 years. Symptoms include itching, scaling, hair loss. In the worst case it also brings pain and fever.

The infection occurs by direct contact between the spores of the fungus and the scalp of the affected person. Precisely for this reason, the attention of experts has focused on the electric razors used by hairdressers.

Dermatologists recommended that you immediately go to a dermatological clinic if the first symptoms appear in order to confirm the diagnosis and establish treatment.