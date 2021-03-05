It was exactly 196 days ago. Practically six and a half months. It was August 21 and Spain was enjoying the promised ‘new normal’ with a vacation with some restrictions but with a much wider mobility than the current one. That Friday was the last day that the country had a national cumulative incidence (AI) of less than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which marks the limit between the “extreme risk” zone and the “medium risk” zone of the pandemic. Until this Friday. This Friday the AI ​​of the whole of Spain fell to 149.23 positives. In just 37 days, the cumulative incidence of the country has been reduced to one-sixth after this indicator beat all records in the historical series on January 27 when it touched 900 cases.

It is true that with the descent from Madrid this Friday to a cumulative incidence of 245 In addition, all the communities this Friday stopped being in the ‘extreme risk’ area that sets the bar of 250, but the two autonomous cities (Melilla with 390 cases and Ceuta with 291) are still in that maximum alert zone.

It is becoming increasingly clear that downward curve the last month and a half begins to flatten, to the point that, in addition to the two North African cities, the incidence worsened in the last hours in three communities, something that had not happened for weeks. La Rioja went from 71 to 74 cases, the Canary Islands from 107 to 109 cases and the Basque Country from 198 to 203.

And is that the rate of decline of infections it is less and less accentuated. In fact, this Friday, daily infections rose slightly to stand at 6,654 positives, compared to 6,037 on Thursday or 6,137 on Wednesday.

That the fall of the virus is about to stake and reaching a valley, as all those responsible for Health have been warning this week, is also certified by the fact that the positivity rate of the tests has barely decreased throughout the week: from 6.62% in the past Monday to 6.16% of this Friday.

Thus, and while waiting to see where the bottom of this third wave is, which peaked at the end of January, the impulse of February to the fall in infections still gives a I breathe the pressure of care. This Friday, for the first time in recent months, the number of patients admitted to Spanish hospitals for covid fell from 10,000 to 9,896. The percentage of hospital beds dedicated to patients with the virus also decreased to 7.88% of the total and that of ICU posts to 25.14%.

Health raised to 71,138 the total balance of official deaths in this pandemic by adding in the last hours 637 new victims, unusually high figures for the last days and not seen since the peak of the mortality of the third wave in the second week of February.