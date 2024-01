Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 1:46 p.m.



| Updated 4:35 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Last year, Spain reaffirmed its world leadership in donation and transplants, returning, three years later, to record record numbers in a medical program that is the pride and international flag of our public healthcare.

The transplant activity of Spanish hospitals overcame the slump…

This content is exclusive for subscribers