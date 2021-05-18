A terrace in Vitoria in February. Endika Portillo / Europa Press

Spain escapes the critical alert levels of coronavirus transmission. This Wednesday, the cumulative incidence has fallen to 147.54 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, entering the average level of the risk traffic light established by the Ministry of Health. It is the first time since March 30 that this indicator has been below 150. Above this value it is considered high risk. The fourth wave of the virus has not reached extreme risk in Spain, 250 diagnoses per 100,000 inhabitants, but there are territories that remain at this stage, such as Euskadi and Melilla.

The drop in cumulative incidence below 150 has a symbolic value. It certifies that the fourth wave has had a much lower impact than the previous ones and that vaccination, combined with the increasing number of people who have suffered the disease (3,619,848 according to the latest Health report, although there are many more according to the seroprevalence analysis), is slowly slowing the spread of the virus. 38.6% of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 15 and a half million people.

The previous time Spain went from high risk to medium risk was in early March. Then it was possible to reduce the incidence in just over two months from 899.93 on December 28 to 149.23 on March 5. That wave, derived from the relaxation of restrictions at Christmas, stressed the Intensive Care Units (ICU) and was reflected in a sharp rise in deaths. The rise in diagnoses returned Spain to high risk on March 31, where it has remained until Tuesday.

The Malvarrosa beach in Valencia last Sunday. Monica Torres / EPS

The situation is very different depending on the area of ​​the country. In Ceuta (15.44), the Valencian Community (29.58) and the Balearic Islands (45.32) are at low risk, that is, below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Close to this group with better epidemic data are Murcia (60.81), Asturias (69.30) or Extremadura (78.29). At the other extreme is the Basque Country, which has the worst figures in the country (279.76), followed by Melilla (261.84). Madrid has not returned this Tuesday to extreme risk for very little: it marks 249.95 diagnoses, which means a slight rise compared to Monday’s data (239.34).

ICU pressure drops

The fall in new cases that dragged down the accumulated incidence is not the only good news in the Health report. The pressure in ICUs is less and less: this Tuesday, the number of covid patients in these units was 18.03%, while on Monday they were 18.66%. A month ago they were 22.4%. The autonomy with its most saturated ICUs is Madrid, with 37.48%, which contrasts with 3.77% of the Valencian Community.

This Tuesday 70 deaths from coronavirus are incorporated into the global count. It is a figure slightly higher than that of Friday (58), when the milestone of the lowest number of deaths since the end of last summer was reached. The total number of deaths registered by covid already amounts to 79,502, the equivalent of the population of municipalities such as Palencia, Orihuela or Avilés. The real number of deaths from covid in Spain is higher, since thousands of people died in the first wave without a laboratory test confirming the diagnosis of coronavirus.