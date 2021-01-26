The pandemic in Spain has left a data that reminds us of the worst moments of last spring. The Ministry of Health notified 591 deaths from covid-19 on Tuesday, at levels from mid-April, when the country suffered the tragic first wave. Neither the ‘Tuesday effect’, a day when many of the weekend cases are counted, helps to explain such an enormous growth in deaths (767 on the weekend, 383 on average per day). In addition, the disease once again marked maximum in the accumulated incidence and that also leaves terrible numbers in infected, hospital occupation and positivity rate.

On April 12, Health reported 619 deaths, although the real figure for that day was probably much higher, since the lack of tests made it impossible to know the cause of part of the deaths, most certainly, covid-19. In any case, since that distant date Spain had not known such a high daily number of deaths as yesterday, and that for days the deaths every 24 hours regularly exceed 400. The pandemic has already left 56,799 dead in Spain, according to official government data, quarantined by institutions such as the INE or the Carlos III Institute, which brings them to about 80,000.

The number of infections remains at around 40,000. This time, they fell a little below, with 36,435 positives registered by the Ministry of Health. It is still far away for the forecast of the Emergency Director, Fernando Simón, who on Monday predicted that at the beginning of next week there will be a decrease in cases, a statement that will also depend on the evolution of the British strain, more contagious than the previous variant of the virus. Currently, the British strain represents 5% of infections in Spain, but in six or eight weeks it can become the “dominant” variant, Salvador Illa said on Tuesday in his last appearance as Minister of Health. The global number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,629,817, always according to official Health data.

The accumulated incidence at 14 days returned to mark a maximum of the pandemic and rose to 893 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, nine points more than on Monday. The situation continues to be very worrying in six autonomous communities, which are above 1,250 (five times more than the 250 that the ministry considers as ‘extreme risk’): Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Valencian Community, Extremadura, Murcia and La Rioja.

Hospital pressure grows slightly compared to Monday. The number of beds occupied by covid-19 patients stands at 24.10%, while in intensive care units the figure rises to 41.27%, almost triple the 15% that the ministry considers as’ risk extreme ‘, with autonomies bordering on collapse: in the Valencian Community, coronavirus patients represent 61.70% of ICU beds; in Castilla-La Mancha, 54.76%, in La Rioja, 54.02%; in Melilla, 52.94% and in Madrid, 50.43%.

The positivity rate of the tests remains at levels similar to those of the last few days, with 16.30% and the country at its maximum detection capacity, with 1,634,000 tests per week.

.