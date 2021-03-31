The Ministry of Health reports 8,534 new cases and 154 deaths Queues for vaccination in Toledo. / Efe

The Ministry of Health has notified 8,534 new cases of covid-19 this Wednesday, which brings the total number of infections to 3,284,353 since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.

The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants rises more than five points compared to yesterday and stands at 152.25 cases, which means that Spain returns to the high-risk area, according to the ‘covid traffic light’.

In addition, Health has computed 154 new deaths, which brings the global number of deaths with a positive diagnostic test to 75,459 people, according to statistics from the Ministry.