Women’s Eurobasket – Group A – working day 2 Spain Montenegro

Spain was Spain again just when it needed it most. The women’s basketball team has earned the right to continue aspiring to qualify as first in its group at Eurobasket after beating Montenegro 78-57. The victory of Spain, added to that of Greece against Latvia (73-65), causes a four-way tie in the group before the last day in which everything will be decided. Miguel Méndez’s pupils will face Greece this Sunday (7:45 p.m., Teledeporte) knowing that if they win they will ensure classification, and even a defeat could help them if the averages they favor them. After the second match, Spain starts with +17, Greece +3, Latvia -4, and Montenegro -16. The leader of each group goes directly to the quarterfinals, while the second and third will have to play the eighth.

A defeat would have been a tremendous blow for the team designated by FIBA ​​as the favorite to win the trophy, according to their latest PowerRanking. Spain avoided the debacle thanks to a great start to the game. With a great version of their shooters, the team drilled Montenegro with three-pointers (13 of 24, 8 of 12 in the first half) and scored the distance thanks to his superior rebounding. A bingo by Alba Torrens rounded off a very serious first quarter (19-14) that helped Spain shake off its doubts. And to confirm the good feelings, a boiling María Conde burst in, without missing a shot during the first half (15 points, 20 at the end), who gave a stretch so that Spain reached the break with a considerable advantage (42-29). . The forward was the best together with the immortal Alba Torrens (11).

Montenegro entered the break more plugged in and came dangerously close (42-40) with a partial start of 11-0. Her center Natasha Mack, a 1.93m tower, began to win the battles against Laura Gil and Raquel Carrera, and Jovanovic warmed up the wrist from the outside. Spain had a small hoop, with only one basket in the first six minutes after the restart, but they stayed afloat thanks to great defense. Montenegro’s push took the game back to the trench (52-51, at the end of the third quarter) and Méndez had to tighten the screws on her players. First thing, adjust the defense. Running like clockwork again, Spain left their rival to just six points in the last quarter and finished with a 16-0 run for the final 78-57. Montenegro will play the pass against Latvia and Spain will have to confirm their step forward against Greece.

Spain: Carrera (6), Casas (3), Cazorla (2), Gil (8), Torrens (11) – starting five – Conde (20), Domínguez (-), Ginzo (8), Ouviña (8), Pendande (-), Quevedo (3), Rodriguez (9).

Montenegro: Jovanovic (13), Mack (12), Mujovic (4), Vucetic (5), Zivkovic (2) – starting five – Bigovic (-), Kovacevic (4), Lekovic (15), Pasic (-), Radonjic (-), Scepanovic (-), Zivaljevic (2).

partial: 19-14, 23-15, 10-22, 26-6.

referees: Paulo Marques, Cecília Toth and Marek Kukelcik. no eliminated

Menora Pavilion Mivtachim Arena, in Tel Aviv. See also Peskov called unreliable CNN information about the consideration of additional mobilization in the Russian Federation

