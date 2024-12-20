Spain has presented this Friday the fifth request for payment of European ‘Next Generation EU’ funds, linked to the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR)for an amount of more than 25,000 million euros, 15% of the total resources allocated to Spain.

Of these more than 25,000 million requested, some 9,100 million gross (8,000 million net) correspond to subsidies and 16,000 to loans (15,900 million net), as detailed by the Treasury and the Department of Economy through a statement.

This acceleration in the execution of Spain’s Recovery Plan will be possible thanks to the modification of more than 30 measures of the Recovery Plan that has already obtained a positive preliminary assessment by the Commission and which will be subject to subsequent definitive approval by the Advice.

The payment request includes the fulfillment of 71 milestones and objectives corresponding to grants and 13 for loans. Of these, 55 are part of milestones and objectives for future disbursements, but are presented in the current request as they have already been met. In this way, the number of milestones and objectives of the current application increases from 32 to 84, almost the triple.









Once Spain receives the 25,000 million of the fifth disbursement, the country will have obtained a total of 56 billion in transfers, which represents a planned 70% of the total, and 16,000 million in loans, approximately 20% of the total.

This disbursement request incorporates the 158 million euros pending for the fourth payment, corresponding to the program Agents of Changeafter accrediting the achievement of the milestone with its transformation into the Kit Consulting program, an aid package that allows SMEs to design a roadmap for their digital transformation, with subsidies of between 12,000 and 24,000 euros per SME.

Approval of the technical addendum

The request comes after this Friday the European Commission has preliminarily approved the technical addendum presented by the Government, which proposed the modification of 33 measures, which has allowed 55 milestones and objectives of other subsequent disbursements that were already met to be brought forward to the fifth disbursement.

51 milestones and objectives linked to the non-refundable funds of the Qlan Recovery of which 12 are reforms and 39 are investments and in addition 4 milestones and objectives linked to the loans are advanced, of which 1 are reforms and 3 are investments.

This technical addendum, which affects some of the milestones and objectives whose fulfillment has been accredited, will have to be confirmed by the Council of the EU.

Most notable milestones and objectives

Among the main milestones and objectives of Spain included in the fifth expanded payment request, those adopted in the field of science stand out, with the approval of the Universities Law or tax reform.

As indicated by the Executive, once the evaluation period concludes, the European Commission is expected to give approval to the tax measures adopted by the Government, which include the recently approved package. The impact of the measures adopted will increase tax collection in 0.3 percentage points of GDP.

In addition, the payment request covers strategic investments in the field of transport, in which improvements have been made to state roads, commuter lines and stations and investments in short-distance rail infrastructure.

Support measures have also been promoted SMEs in innovation and digitalization, with an important focus on the agri-food and fishing sectors, with specific sustainability projects for the latter.

In terms of digital transition, initiatives have been completed such as the interconnection of public procurement platforms, the digitalization of local entities or the improvement of services in areas such as Social Security and health. The digitization of cultural industries and libraries has also been promoted.

Implementation of the bulk of the loans

In the loans part, the implementation of the funds that will channel the bulk of the plan’s loans stands out. Specifically, funds are launched Green ICO and Companies and Entrepreneursendowed with more than 30,000 million euros to support the productive fabric, as well as the ICO Housing line, with 4,000 million euros for the promotion of social housing.

In addition, the creation of the Autonomous Resilience Fund (FRA) is fulfilled, which aims to encourage private investment and improve access to financing in the Autonomous Communities.

The Social Impact Funds (FIS) and Co-Investment Funds (FOCO), managed by Cofides, are also put into operation, as well as the funds that will be managed by the new Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT) to address the challenge of digital transformation.