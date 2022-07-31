Home page World

A colorized scanning electron micrograph of monkeypox virus (green) © Niaid Niaid

Spain reports two deaths related to the monkeypox virus within a few hours. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registers the number of cases for Germany.

Madrid – Monkeypox virus (MPXV for short) is spreading all over the world and Europe. Spain reports the first deaths linked to a viral infection. Another possible death became known from Brazil.

Monkeypox virus: Spain reports two deaths after infection

The two who died were “two young men.” The Ministry of Health in Madrid announced this on Saturday after the death of another patient. Both patients had been hospitalized with encephalitis caused by the infection. The authorities only reported on the first deceased on Friday. However, an analysis of the exact cause of death should still be carried out.

According to reports in the Spanish regional newspaper Levant in the Valencia region it is said to be a “man of about 40 years old” who was in an intensive care unit in the city of Alicante. The regional Ministry of Health in Andalusia announced that the second fatality was a 31-year-old. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Córdoba with meningoencephalitis caused by the infection – in addition to the brain, the meninges are also affected.

According to the latest figures from the Spanish Center for Health Emergencies, 3,750 people in Spain are currently suffering from monkeypox, 120 of whom are being treated in hospital. So far, 4,298 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the country.

Brazil also reported its first possible monkeypox-related death on Friday. The Ministry of Health in Brasília said it was a patient with other diseases.

Monkeypox cases in Europe: RKI reports 2,595 monkeypox cases in Germany (as of July 29, 2022)

country Monkeypox Cases Deaths related to infection Spain 4,298 cases of monkeypox 2 Germany 2,595 monkeypox cases from all 16 federal states (as of July 29) no Great Britain 2,469 confirmed monkeypox cases and 77 suspected cases as of July 28 no

In Germany, 2,595 monkeypox cases have been reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) since May – from all 16 federal states. “According to current knowledge, the transmissions in this outbreak primarily take place in the context of sexual activities, currently especially among men who have sexual contact with other men,” it says on the website RKI website on the number of cases in Germany. So far, only five female cases have been reported in Germany, and no cases have been reported in children. Infection with the monkeypox virus that is circulating in Europe is usually quite mild.

Monkeypox virus (MPXV for short): What is known about the outbreak?

July 23, 2022 : World Health Organization (WHO) declares monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

: World Health Organization (WHO) declares monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). May 2022 – First cases of monkeypox are reported in Europe and also in Germany (May 20, 2022).

– First cases of monkeypox are reported in Europe and also in Germany (May 20, 2022). 1970 the first human cases of monkeypox have been detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Since then, infections have been reported in a number of Central and West African countries. The disease can be transmitted from animal to human as well as from human to human.

the first human cases of monkeypox have been detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Since then, infections have been reported in a number of Central and West African countries. The disease can be transmitted from animal to human as well as from human to human. 1958 Monkeypox was first discovered in monkeys kept in the laboratory for research purposes.

WHO: “High Alert” for monkeypox

According to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, around 70 percent of the 18,000 monkeypox infections reported since May have been found in Europe and around 25 percent on the American continent. The international spread of the infectious disease is unusual. So far, it has essentially been limited to six African countries.

Monkeypox virus: symptoms of infection and route of transmission Typical symptoms of the disease include high fever, swollen lymph nodes and pustules similar to chickenpox. The disease is transmitted through close body and skin contact. In contrast to human smallpox, which has been eradicated since 1980, monkeypox is usually much milder; most people recover from the infection within a few weeks.

First monkeypox deaths in Europe as New York State declares a state of emergency

A state of emergency was declared in New York State due to the outbreak. “This action allows us to respond more quickly to the outbreak and take additional steps to vaccinate more New Yorkers,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement released Friday. To contain the virus, you have to “use every tool” and protect risk groups in particular as well as possible.

Are there vaccinations against monkeypox in Germany?

Monkeypox in Germany: Is there already a vaccination or medication? According to the Ministry of Health, the federal government has so far ordered 240,000 vaccine doses, of which 40,000 have initially been delivered. 200,000 are to follow by the end of September. According to the Deutsche Aidshilfe (DAH), many more vaccine doses are needed to get the monkeypox infection under control in Germany than has been ordered by the federal government to date.

“We need around one million doses of vaccine in Germany to offer half a million people permanent vaccination protection. It must not happen that vaccination-motivated gay men are refused the vaccination,” said Axel Jeremias Schmidt, epidemiologist and DAH consultant for medicine and health policy, according to a statement on Friday. The federal government must order as soon as possible, short-term purchases are hardly possible in the near future.(ml/afp/dpa)