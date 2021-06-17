Jose Antonio Lopez

The National Institute of Statistics of Spain (INE) made known that in By 2020, 492 thousand 930 people died. This is the highest figure in the last century, only surpassed by 1920, when the Spanish flu killed 494,540 lives.

According to the agency, in 2020 the pandemic caused 17.7 percent more deaths (74 thousand 227) than in 2019. They are approximately 5,000 more deaths than those registered in the worst year of the Civil War: 1938.

In terms of months, the largest increases occurred in March and April 2020, at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, which represented 56.8 percent and 78.2 percent compared to the same time of the previous year.

The INE report also emphasizes the second wave, just after the summer, when the number of deaths increased 21 percent in October and 21.6 percent in November compared to 2019.

By ages, the age range most affected compared to the previous year was between 75 and 79 years old, both in men (25 percent more deaths) and in women (22.4 percent more).

There is also an excess of deaths of 20 percent in the oldest age groups, 85 years and over, which coincides with the most vulnerable people against the coronavirus, especially during the first and third waves. In fact, compared to data since 2015, octogenarians have been hit the hardest in the year of the pandemic.

The statistical figure known this Thursday, however, again highlights that the official data on deaths from covid-19 are far from those that actually caused the pandemic, since the Ministry of Health only includes people who die with a positive diagnostic test, which was not always possible in the first months of the pandemic. The official data of deaths from coronavirus until today 80 thousand 615.

