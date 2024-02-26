Before the death of pilot Kuzminov, another Russian was killed in the same area of ​​​​Spain

In the Spanish municipality of Villajoyosa, where the body of Russian defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov was found, another Russian citizen was previously killed. Local restaurateur Kosina Fusion spoke about new details in the case of a deserter who hijacked a Russian helicopter for Ukraine.

He explained that the area is inhabited mainly by people from Ukraine and Russia, and after the start of the special operation, the number of fights between them increased. “A few days ago another Russian was killed, but they don’t know who exactly,” the businessman said.

The Villajoyosa area was considered dangerous due to conflicts between Russians and Ukrainians

Fusion said that people from the post-Soviet space live in Villajoyosa, so there are many Russian and Ukrainian shops in the municipality. However, after the start of a special military operation (SVO), the situation in the area noticeably worsened; immigrants from Russia and Ukraine began to conflict with each other. “The number of fights between Ukrainians and Russians has increased, although in two years the situation has relatively stabilized,” reports a local resident.

Photo: Eva Manez / Reuters

The Spaniards do not consider the area safe and calm. Another Russian citizen was killed here a few days ago, but his identity has not been revealed. According to Fusion, the Russian was killed “due to some kind of showdown.” The restaurateur also spoke out about the alleged murder of Kuzminov, calling it professionally organized.

Because no one could identify the two men who left the garage. They did not leave any traces and were not caught by any cameras, of which there are quite a lot in the housing complexes of the region Kosina Fusionspanish restaurateur

Previously, the Spanish government promised an “appropriate response” after clarifying the circumstances of the possible murder of Kuzminov in the province of Alicante. Foreign Minister of the Kingdom Jose Manuel Albarez clarified that the response will be commensurate with the actions taken. “We should not speak lightly,” the head of the diplomatic department noted.

Kuzminov's father suggested that the pilot was killed by Ukrainians

The father of Maxim Kuzminov, who flew the Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine, believes that his son was “removed.” According to Kuzminov Sr., traitors are not respected “neither by their enemies nor by their own.” He believes that Ukraine was involved in the massacre of the former serviceman.

Photo: Rafa Arjones / Informacion.es / Reuters

Journalists learned that Kuzminov entered Spain using forged Ukrainian documents. The fake ID contains information about 33-year-old Donetsk resident Igor Shevchenko, who was born in 1990. At the same time, Kuzminov, who fled to Ukraine, was 28 years old. The real Shevchenko was in the militia of the Donetsk People's Republic; the man died in 2014. The former pilot of the Ministry of Defense received a Ukrainian passport on September 22.

At the same time, Kuzminov received forged documents from the Spanish authorities. “Moncloa (residence of the Prime Minister of Spain – approx. “Tapes.ru”) gave him false documents, but not protection,” says the publication of the local newspaper El Pais. At the same time, it is not specified which documents we are talking about.

A number of media outlets, including the American newspaper The New York Yimes, reported that the pilot who hijacked the Mi-8 was actually killed in Alicante. At the same time, representatives of the Spanish Civil Guard said that the details of the investigation are classified, and the identity of the pilot “could be fake.” The Kremlin has not received reports through diplomatic channels about the defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov.