A demonstration on September 24, 2019 in front of the Supreme Court of Madrid, to demand that “Francoist criminals be tried”. (JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

The text unveiled by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is titled “Loi of democratic memory“. It is a question of confronting all the unresolved abscesses of the periods of the Spanish Civil War between 1936 and 1939, then of the Franco dictatorship from 1939 to 1975.

The most spectacular announcement: the opening of the mass graves. Former judge Baltasar Garzon, who is as famous as he is controversial in Spain, a few years ago estimated the number of missing people at over 114,000. And most of them are undoubtedly in mass graves. Very few bodies were exhumed, barely 10,000. For lack of funding, and because the procedures are complicated. The government therefore promises to directly fund these operations, to establish a map of all mass graves, and a DNA file of missing victims in order to proceed with the identification with certainty. This is a long-standing request from the families of the missing. And Pedro Sanchez was committed, from his accession to power, to rehabilitate the victims of Francoism.

This is not the only proposal of this project. The text contains 66 articles. And he puts forward several other key proposals: the creation of a special prosecutor’s office to investigate human rights violations committed between 1936 and 1975; the annulment of convictions handed down during summary trials during this period, and therefore the rehabilitation of a certain number of victims; the revision of school history curricula and the prohibition of the apology for dictatorship, on pain of fines; the dissolution of the Franco Foundation, which continues to defend the memory of the regime, and remains chaired by a descendant of the dictator; the transformation into a memorial center of the Valle de Los Caidos site, which until last year housed Franco’s remains in a mausoleum in his glory.

In short, the socialist government intends to redact all facets of the Francoist period. Except that it is far from unanimous: the opposition of the right and even more of the far right is wind head. The opposition sees it first as a political maneuver by the government, a way of diverting attention from the main subject, namely the mismanagement of the Covid-19 epidemic.

But more broadly, the subject of Francoism continues to divide Spanish society. A whole section of the right accuses the socialist power of seeking to “revive the wounds of the past”. As for the far-right movement Vox, which claims Franco’s legacy, it sees this new text as “an instrument of political persecution”. The legislative journey of this bill has only just begun. You have understood that the debates promise to be heated.