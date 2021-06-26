And, suddenly, when the clock in the Plaza de la Vila de Gràcia in Barcelona let go of the last stroke that crossed midnight, the street exploded in jubilation. With an interminable “oé” at the top of the voice and the masks flying over their heads, dozens of people fired the mask on the street 401 days after starting to walk with their faces covered on the public highway. “I wanted to take it off, although a little scary too. My father died of coronavirus and I have some qualms ”, Verónica Amot, 48, uncovered, a few minutes after 12 at night. With the incidence in Spain installed in 95 cases of covid per 100,000 inhabitants and more than half of the citizens with at least one dose of the vaccine, the mask has taken a step aside in Spain: more than a year after what the Government installed for the first time the obligation to use it outdoors if the safety distance could not be guaranteed, a rule that has been hardened to make it mandatory in any case outdoors, the order to use the mask is once again flexible and, since last midnight, it is limited to interiors and open spaces where there is a risk of agglomerations or the distance of 1.5 meters.

The street eagerly awaited the face to face. In fact, for weeks now, masks have been conspicuous by their absence on party nights and, with the excuse of an open beer or a kebab in hand, dozens of people in the Vila de Gràcia square came forward last night to the Official entry into force of the rule that makes the use of the mask more flexible. “We have already adapted to wearing it, but if I can take it off, I appreciate it,” admits Teo Peiró, 42. Sitting in the square with his friends Oriol and Xavier, aged 37 and 40, the three agree that, despite lifting this restriction, after so long with control measures, “prevention remains recorded.” They will not lower their guard, they say, but it is time to see each other and recognize each other. Peiró is a teacher and many students have never seen their faces: “I asked a student to lower his mask for a moment to see it and I thought: ‘There it goes! You have that face! “

Across the square, Gio Galindo, 34, down a beer at a brisk pace. She is a child education monitor and a waitress. “All the teachers this year were new and the reaction of the children when they saw them without a mask for the first time was incredible. But hey, this year we have learned to look at people with a better heart, “said the young woman. The mask, yes, will leave its mark, and the impact on the population of this first step back to the old normality is uncertain, the experts consulted agree. Although they assume that the adaptation will be quick: apart from the surprise when discovering the true face of unknown people until now without a mask, psychologists assume that the most apprehensive can suffer stress pictures when seeing themselves with their faces in the air. “Sometimes I take it off for a moment so that they understand me better, to vocalize a word, and people move away,” says Galindo.

After the ups and downs of those first days of the pandemic in which its use was discouraged, then recommended and finally strongly requested, the use of the mask has been practically total among the population. The mask became the lifeline against an enemy invisible to the eyes and its acceptance was almost unanimous: for fear of the coronavirus, for complying with the rules and, even, for fear of being singled out and reprimanded if they did not agree with the guideline to cover mouth and nose. According to the latest survey by Sociological Research Center (CIS), 99.4% of Spaniards use it regularly.

“Older people may continue to use it. Young people are looking forward to taking it off ”, says José Márquez, while smoking a cigarette in the epicenter of the Barcelona neighborhood. A few meters away, Martí Nagel, 21, and Ona López, 21, pick up their pace, kebab in hand. It is after 12 at night and they are one of the few who still wear a mask in the square. “Come on, is it already 12? I hadn’t even known about it, but I’m going to be happy to take it off … I’m really looking forward to it, ”says Nagel. López, for his part, points out that, if there are many people on the street, he will continue to take them. “It’s going to get weird because we are so used to it. Like when we see archive images or an old movie, that people go without a mask and it seems very strange to you ”, exemplifies the young woman.

The masks have become one more extension of the body, essential to socialize outside the bubble of coexistence and to go out on the street, under pain of administrative fine and rejection looks from the rest of the pedestrians. Despite being a restriction imposed and highly controversial among the scientific community – there is no evidence that it is required in open air spaces without crowds – the mask has emerged as one of the great elements of protection against the virus and now that The obligation of its use is made more flexible, the experts wait expectantly for the reaction of the population. The thing will go between the euphoria of some, the natural transition of the majority and the panic of a few others, they predict. “The real data will tell us what will end up happening. But if people adapted quickly to the mask, the adaptation to the opposite will also be fast ”, says Antonio Sanz, professor of Psychology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

It is after 0.30 and people with a mask at night in Gràcia are now counted on the fingers of one hand. And there are plenty of fingers. Toni Garcia, 34, clings mouth and nose to a reusable mask. “I will continue using it for a few more weeks. We have not finished with the virus and now the epidemic is going to explode again. I am not afraid for myself, but I live with my father and my nephew and I do not want to infect them ”, he defends. Spain had a downward trend in the contagion curve since April, but, for three days, new infections have rebounded slightly and the accumulated incidence has gradually risen again. In fact, epidemiologists also ask for caution in easing restrictions.

600 kilometers from Barcelona, ​​in the Malasaña neighborhood, the epicenter of Madrid’s party, Friday midnight has also started to look like pre-pandemic for weeks. And this Friday, the landscape of masks was not very different from the previous days. They were worn by many of those who walked avoiding the terraces and groups of smokers at the doors of the bars where nothing covered their faces. Others, like the university tuna that walks through the bars, wore them on their chin while singing Carnations loudly. Some, like María Manuela Pardo and José González, two neighbors already vaccinated, did not know exactly what it was that had just come into force. “I will continue to take it even if it is vaccinated. The Chinese wear it their whole life and they have no problem ”, agrees González. “Well, now I also carry it, to annoy”, ditch Pardo.

Carlos Losada, member of the National Association of Clinical and Resident Psychologists, assumes that, as happens with any change, people require time to adapt. “Each person is going to have to go at their own pace when it comes to adapting. There may be people with more phobic sensations, but it falls within the variability of each individual. The best thing is to de-escalate to the rhythm of each one ”, he maintains. Begoña Elizande, clinical psychologist and expert in grief and losses, agrees: “There will be everything as everywhere. There will be people who will burn it at the stake and others who will not take it out because it suits their allergy to the sun or because they feel more protected. But wearing a mask for a year is not long enough to create trauma. It has been an important and oppressive restriction, but not so much as to cause trauma ”.

What is clear is that the population has become accustomed to looking at each other and talking to each other in public spaces with half a face covered and now it is time to readjust to the old normality. One of the great effects described of the use of masks is the influence on facial reading of faces: emotions are recognized worse and faces are difficult to re-identify. But this effect, the experts point out, will not last long now that the masks take a step aside and neither will citizens lose skills in social communication. “Facial recognition is something that we have installed as standard and there are other elements, such as voice modulation or body posture to express emotions. Nobody will have lost the practice to interpret these emotions ”, values ​​Sanz. Losada agrees: “People have a great capacity for flexibility. If the masks stayed forever, we would be able to learn to read emotions with what we have available ”.

What does touch is to reevaluate the beauty of the faces. A study concluded that, with a mask, people are perceived more attractive. The lower half of the face is vital in determining attractiveness, the research argues, and the harmony and symmetry of the features are key to the final verdict. “Although the eyes and the periorbital region are often cited as the facial regions that define beauty, the study results suggest that other facial features also contribute to attractiveness judgments, corroborating the ideal that beauty is the result of the harmony of beauty ”, point out the researchers. If the non-symmetrical parts, such as the nose, mouth or neck, are covered, there may be a distortion in the perception of beauty.

José Márquez, from Barcelona, ​​stationed in a corner of the Vila de Gràcia square, has even forgotten the faces of people they had met without a mask. “After a year, I didn’t remember many faces. And the truth is that, sometimes, they disappoint ”, laughs the young man. Toni García agrees, still wearing the mask: “There are people I knew and I no longer remember their faces.”

Also the family economy, to a greater or lesser extent, will notice the flexibility of this restrictive measure, since masks have become commonplace in the family basket, such as food or personal hygiene products. And the price, although lower than in the chaotic first months of the pandemic, has raised the bill in homes. The Government has already regulated the maximum price of disposable surgical masks twice – in April 2020 it set it at 0.96 euros, and in November it lowered it to 72 cents – and now, when there are no supply problems and the supply exceeds On demand, the most basic masks (surgical ones) can be found on the market for 12 cents. The cost goes up, however, if you look for FFP2, which have a higher degree of protection.

According to the CIS, those who use disposable masks (92% of those surveyed) use 5.5 per week. That is, 22 a month. Among the population over 18 years of age, approximately 850 million masks are used each month. The HRM consulting firm points out that, only in pharmacies, where FFP2 masks are dispensed, in the last year 216.6 million packages have been sold and almost 624 million euros were billed for the purchase of this product. Figures very far from those of 2019, a year in which, although the categories are not the same because there were fewer suppliers and the product was dispensed in boxes, 320,000 packages were sold and the turnover amounted to 2.4 million euros.