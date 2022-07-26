Madrid (AFP) – The Spanish Executive approved this Tuesday a reform that facilitates the regularization of immigrants in the country, which faces a lack of personnel in different sectors such as tourism or agriculture, despite the high unemployment rate it suffers.

This reform, adopted by the Council of Ministers, provides for “measures of great depth”, which aim to promote “an orderly and safe regular migration”, said the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, at a press conference.

The text especially facilitates the regularization of undocumented immigrants who have already been in Spanish territory for more than two years. Those who find themselves in this situation will be able to access a job legally or undertake training in sectors in which there are many unfilled vacancies.

The reform also simplifies access to employment for foreign students, who will be able to work up to 30 hours per week during their studies, and even enter the labor market afterwards, without necessarily having to live in Spain for three years.

A Spanish soldier stands in front of Moroccan citizens, after thousands of Moroccans crossed the Spanish-Moroccan border on Monday, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. © Jon Nazca / Reuters

The new regulation also favors family reunification and the granting of work visas in the most stressed sectors of activity, simplifying and standardizing the administrative processes to be followed.

These measures aim to “improve the Spanish migratory model and its procedures, in many cases slow and inadequate, which generates prolonged periods of irregularity, with high social and economic costs,” the ministry stressed.

This phenomenon, which worsened after the covid-19 pandemic, is regularly pointed out by companies in these sectors, which claim to have problems hiring employees, which limits their growth prospects.