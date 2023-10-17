Spain reinforces the anti-terrorist alert after the attacks in Europe, without raising it to the maximum level

The Terrorist Threat Assessment Table convened this Tuesday and chaired by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has concluded with the decision to “reinforce” the alert for the risk of a terrorist attack in Spain, although it has not yet raised the level. maximum threat level. The Government has made this decision after analyzing the recent Islamist attacks carried out in France and Belgium in the midst of the serious crisis generated by the Hamas terrorist attack and Israel’s response, as well as the possible consequences that may arise from this conflict in Spain and about your interests. The Ministry of the Interior has given orders to implement “several complementary security measures within level 4 out of 5 of anti-terrorist alert”, according to the department of Grande-Marlaska. This reinforcement of security will be especially noticeable in places in Spain where Israeli population or interests are concentrated, according to sources attending the meeting.

After this decision, an increase in surveillance measures on critical infrastructure and at points considered “especially sensitive” will also be visible, which the Interior does not specify. The alert level is high, on the verge of very high, the maximum, and the reinforcement is the same that has been applied on designated dates and large concentrations of people, such as Easter or Christmas.

More information

After analyzing all the elements, the anti-terrorist experts of the National Police, the Civil Guard, Mossos d’Esquadra, Ertzaintza, the National Intelligence Center (CNI), National Security and the Armed Forces have agreed to implement a series of complementary measures in the current framework defined by level 4 out of 5 of anti-terrorist activation.

Sources from the Ministry of the Interior announced on October 9, after the Hamas terrorist attack, that a reinforcement of security devices had been ordered in places considered “sensitive” in Spain. The Government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, specified that this reinforcement affected the Israeli Embassy in Spain, located on Velázquez Street in Madrid, as well as synagogues, places of worship and Jewish centers.

The fight against jihadist terrorism occupies a prominent place in the strategic plans of the Interior and the different police forces. Last September, the National Police pointed out in an internal report to the “strengthening” of the Islamic State (ISIS) “after the period of weakness of the international coalition due to the” covid-19 pandemic. For police experts, in Spain the main risk is represented by “terrorists or autonomous cells”, such as the Ripoll group that committed the attacks in Catalonia in August 2017. To them was added “the release from prison due to completion of sentences” of jihadist prisoners. that could “invigorate terrorist activity in the coming years.”