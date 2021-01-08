The worst of the fears of the Health experts begins to come true: the increase in mobility and the increase in social contacts during the holidays have made Spain face the ascent to the second wave from a very high starting point and a pace too fast.

And it is that Spain registered this Friday the second highest figure in the historical series with 25,456 new positives in just 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic on a single day, on Friday, October 30, the country counted more infections in a single day. At that time, there were 25,595 new infections, but Spain was already fully immersed in the second wave – which would end up collapsing only ten days later – and not at the beginning of a new onslaught of the virus as is currently the case.

The more than 25,000 new infections, in addition to raising the total number of infected in Spain to 2,050,360 people, caused the percentage of test positivity to rise to 14% (four integers more than at the beginning of the week) but over All of this caused the national accumulated incidence (AI) to skyrocket by 19 points to 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. It is an inter-day increase of 19 points unheard of in the statistics of the department headed by Salvador Illa and which clearly reveals the very strong growth rate of the pandemic after the Christmas holidays and the diagnosis of the first cases of the dreaded ‘ British strain ‘.

The more than 350 national average cases of AI, which place the country one hundred points above the zone of “extreme risk” of virus transmission, has not been seen in Spain since the end of November. But the worst thing is that each and every one of the 19 territories (17 communities and 2 autonomous cities) significantly worsened their cumulative incidence, a situation that has only occurred on very few occasions in the tables of the Ministry of Health.

The unbridled growth of cases has already caused three communities to double the rate of 250 cases that the WHO considers to be “extreme risk”: Extremadura with 799 cases, the Balearic Islands with 546 and Madrid with 507. However, three other autonomies (Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and La Rioja) already exceeded 400 positives yesterday. This Friday only six autonomies were still outside the most worrying of the steps of the traffic light set by international authorities: Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Galicia and the Basque Country.

But as worrying as the delicate epidemiological situation that the statistics have drawn today was the situation of the healthcare system revealed by those same tables. The country as a whole is now one breath away from re-entering the ICU maximum alert zone, the true Achilles heel of any pandemic, as it now touches the 25% occupation of intensive care units by patients with covid. This Friday this parameter stood at 24.05% at the level, although everyone in Health assumes that this bar will be exceeded at the beginning of next week. In fact, there are already six territories that exceed a quarter of occupation (with Extremadura leading with almost 39%, followed by Castilla-La Mancha, Comunidad Valencia and Ceuta with 35%, Castilla y Léon with 32% and Canarias with 26%).

That the stress of the health system has only begun to escalate is attested by another parameter that epidemiologists look at very closely and that this Friday climbed to very high levels: the number of admissions due to covid in the last 24 hours. This figure climbed today to 1,944 patients, numbers that were not seen in Spain since the beginning of November, about to bend the second curve. Equally worrisome was the increase in the total number of people hospitalized for covid that rose to 14,941, numbers that had not been seen for six weeks.