Spain is immersed in the middle of the third wave of the coronavirus and the data suggests that this new onslaught of covid-19 could be worse than the previous ones, at least in the number of infections. The Ministry of Health has notified 38,869 new cases this Wednesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, with a huge difference on the day that so far more positive had been computed, October 30, at the peak of the second wave, when 25,595 were added, almost 13,300 less than this Wednesday. Since March, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, Spain has had 2,176,089 cases of coronavirus with a positive test.

Christmas and the storm, which had limited the number of tests carried out, were showing a reality of the virus distorted from below. Today’s data, on the other hand, are already beginning to show a more accurate picture which completely includes Christmas infections, although health technicians fear that the peak has not yet been reached.

All indicators invite pessimism. The accumulated incidence, a basic figure when deciding the restrictions, shot up to 492 points, 38 more than Tuesday, and it is dangerously close to the maximum that the country reached on November 3, 529 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. Spain is already on the verge of doubling the 250 cases that the ‘traffic light’ of the Interterritorial Health Council indicates as ‘extreme risk’.

By communities, covid-19 is out of control in Extremadura, with an incidence of 1,131 cases. Behind it are Murcia, with 713, and La Rioja, with 649. Only the Canary Islands (155) and Asturias (220) are below those 250 points of ‘extreme risk’.

Health also reported 195 deaths, so that the total number of deaths from covid-19 since March rises to 52,878, according to data from the Ministry, although yesterday, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) revealed that the excess mortality in 2020 is above of the 80,000 deaths.

The hospital pressure rebounded Again and the number of beds occupied by covid patients stands at 14.64%, while in ICUs the figure rises to 27.76%. The positivity of the tests has already exceeded 15%, which marks the extreme level: of every 100 tests that are carried out, 16 are positive.