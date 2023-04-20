The Spanish Congress modified this Thursday the controversial sexual freedom law to increase prison sentences for asexual aggression when the victim suffers violence or intimidation, barely seven months after the rule came into force and with the left-wing government fractured.

Until now, the application of this law has caused the reduction of hundreds of sentences for the review of cases that had been tried according to the previous legislation.

The reform was approved this Thursday with the votes of the ruling Socialist Party, which needed the support of the conservative opposition (Popular Party) because it lacks a parliamentary majority, with 233 in favor and 59 against.

The result confirmed the gap within the Governmenta coalition made up of the Socialists and the left-wing formation United We Can (UP), promoter of the sexual freedom law, but which voted against the modification approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

With this reform, an aggravated subtype is created within the crime of sexual assault so that the penalties are higher if there is violence or intimidation. The legislative change, which will also have to be debated and voted on by the Senate, can only be applied to sex offenders who are tried since the reform enters into force.

United We Can, the minority force of the Executive, believes that the reform puts the figure of “consent” at risk in sexual relations to determine if there is a crime, something that the Socialists denied because it was a “technical” reform.

Thus, the Minister of Equality, the leftist Irene Montero (UP), considers that it is a “regression” of the feminist struggle by its very essence and to be approved with the help of the right.

The reform, according to Montero, “bases the credibility of the victims on the injuries they have on the body” and turns women who cannot prove violence into “second class victims”.

The spokesperson for the conservatives in Congress, Concepción Gamarra, accused the president of the Government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, of being the “culprit” that the law has enabled downward revisions of sentences.

Sánchez, who did not attend today’s debate or vote, although he is a deputy, apologized to the victims a few days ago for the “unwanted” effects of the rule.

The sexual freedom law was promoted by the Ministry of Equality itself; erases the distinction between sexual abuse and assault (everything is considered assault); express consent in relationships becomes the key to judging crimes, in such a way that it is popularly known as the “only yes is yes” law.

Any sexual relationship without free and clear consent is considered assault, even if there was no violence or intimidation.

Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, in the Spanish Congress.

Last November, controversy erupted when some judges began to lower sentences in reviews of sentences prior to the sexual freedom law, based on the Penal Code. “They will have retroactive effect -says its article 2- those penal laws that favor the prisoner”.

Although the sexual freedom law incorporates new circumstances to aggravate the punishments, it also reduces the minimum sentences in some cases, like rape.

Until now, the sentences of nearly a thousand sentences were lowered, with more than one hundred releases, according to data from the Judiciary. They are 32% of those reviewed.

