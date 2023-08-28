All the countries that make up the eurozone have already overcome the pandemic crisis, although some did so much earlier than others. Three years have passed since the covid-19 crisis broke out and it is now that Spain has managed to return to the pre-pandemic GDP level. Specifically, the OECD data published this Monday indicates that in Spain the accumulated GDP in the second quarter since the end of 2019 is 0.4% higher.

A figure far exceeded both by the average of the eurozone countries, and by the group of states that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The euro area exceeds the cumulative growth of Spain by seven times since the fourth quarter of 2019, with a GDP 2.7% higher than it was then. In the OECD, the accumulated growth since then is 5.1%, nothing to do with the Spanish 0.4%.

It must be borne in mind that Spain was one of the countries most affected by the covid crisis, with a drop in GDP of 11.3% in 2020 and exceeded its pre-pandemic GDP level for the first time this past spring. Even so, there are countries that are still below the pre-pandemic GDP, such as the United Kingdom, which continues with an economic growth 0.2% lower than in 2019. The Czech Republic is also below the GDP it had before the covid, specifically 1.1% less.

The figures for Germany are striking, since despite having been the locomotive of Europe for decades, currently the data from the OECD confirm that the German country is not taking off. It has managed to recover its pre-pandemic GDP, but it is only 0.2% higher than in 2019 after the great impact that the energy crisis has had on its economy.

The economic growth experienced at the beginning of the year is beginning to slow down, not only in Spain and the euro area, but worldwide. The OECD GDP registered an expansion of 0.4% in the second quarter of 2023, one tenth less than the growth of 0.5% in the first three months of the year, the institution reported on Monday. In the case of Spain, GDP growth moderated from 0.5% in the first quarter to 0.4% in the second.

There were others that performed better in the second quarter than in the first, such as the euro area, which accelerated its growth to 0.3% from 0%, or the United Kingdom, which grew 0.2% compared to the 0.1% of the first quarter. Germany stagnated in the second quarter after falling 0.1% in the first three months of the year.