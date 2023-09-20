The image of Spain in Latin America has completely recovered after the deterioration it suffered as a result of the economic crisis of 2008. This is stated by the Elcano Royal Institute, the main think tank Spanish, which this Wednesday presented its barometer on the image of Spain, focused this time on Latin America.

The study is based on 4,035 online interviews carried out last May by the company Netquest in eight countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru). Initially it was planned to also include Venezuela, but it was finally discarded because it was “impossible to obtain a representative sample of the population.” The authors recognize that the use of the Internet to conduct interviews prioritizes the urban population and those with greater purchasing power.

According to this study, the positive assessment of Spain in the region (those who give it a score of 6 or more on a scale of 10) has risen 15 points in the last ten years, and has gone from 67% to 82%; while the refusal has decreased by the same percentage, from 33% to 18%. The improvement places Spain’s image above what it had in 2003, before the crisis, when positive opinions reached 76% and negative opinions reached 24%.

When respondents are asked to rate Spain, it obtains a score of 6.9 out of 10, which is close to notable, but slightly lower than that of France, the United States or Italy, and far from the one that obtains the best rating. Germany (7.5). Of course, except in Mexico, in all the countries where the survey has been carried out, the image of Spain is more favorable than that of the country itself.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. See also Screenwriters announce first Hollywood strike in 15 years Subscribe

The image of Spain, like that of Europe in general, is “more positive among people who consider themselves right-wing,” with a score of 7.3, compared to 6.5 given by those on the left; and among those who have a higher educational level (university students give it a 7 and those who have only completed compulsory education a 6.5). The rating is also decreasing as the focus moves from the countries in the north of the region to those in the south, with a maximum of 7.4 in Guatemala and a minimum of 6.5 in Chile.

When asked about the attributes associated with the image of Spain, the most cited is gastronomy (23%) followed by cities or geographical areas (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Catalonia), the Spanish language, Europe, bullfighting or soccer. The aspects that respondents value most in Spain are its attractiveness as a tourist destination (7.8), its infrastructure (7.6) and its food (7.4).

In all countries, sympathy towards Spain is greater than the trust it inspires, although in both parameters the score always exceeds the pass mark. The greatest trust and sympathy occurs in Guatemala and the least in Peru.

Latin Americans consider that the Spanish people are rich (82%), hard-working (80%), reliable (76%), peaceful (73%), supportive (69%), democratic (69%), religious (68%), tolerant (68%) and traditional (66%).

60% of those interviewed (except Brazilians, for obvious reasons) consider that Spain is the country that exerted the greatest influence in its history between the 16th and 18th centuries. However, among young people (18 to 24 years old) this percentage drops to 48%, while it rises to 73% among those over 65 years old.

When asked to assess Spain’s influence on the history of its country, the result is a clean pass: 5.5. The highest score is in Guatemala (6.2) and the lowest in Peru (4.7), the only country where it fails. Those over 65 years of age (6.1) and those who define themselves as right-wing (6.5) are those who best value the historical influence of Spain, while young people between 18 and 24 years old (5.3) and those on the left (4.3) they give it a worse grade.

The assessment that Latin Americans make of Spain’s influence in their region (5.5) is lower than that made by the Spaniards themselves (6.5), according to another study by the Elcano Institute, but both groups are correct in imagining how they value the others their common history. The score that Ibero-Americans give to Spain’s historical role has barely changed since 2009 (5.8).

67% of those surveyed are aware of the investment of Spanish companies in their country, and Santander, BBVA and Zara are the best known, above 70%; and Meliá, Santillana and Iberia the best valued, between 7.2 and 7.7 points. Spanish companies and brands obtain their highest score in Mexico (7.7) and the lowest in Peru (6.4).

The overall score for Spanish investment is 7 out of 10, with a maximum of 7.5 in Brazil and a minimum of 6.2 in Peru. The valuation of Spanish investment has risen 12 points since 2006, going from 70% to 80% of those who consider it somewhat or very beneficial and falling from 30% to 18% of those who see it as little or not at all positive. Spanish investment is better valued by those who consider themselves to be on the right (7.6) or are between 24 and 54 years old (7.1) than those who consider themselves to be on the left (6.4) or are over 65 years old (6. 5). Spain is the sixth preferred country as a source of investments (11% between the first two elections), with the United States being the first (44%; and the seventh whose investments generate rejection (3%), with Russia being the first (34%) .

On the other hand, Spain is the third country in which Latin Americans would like to live (25% choose it as their first or second option), behind Canada and the United States. The predilection of Argentines (44%) is much higher than that of the rest.

38% of those surveyed believe that immigrants from their country are discriminated against in Spain, but 44% reject this statement. The result is similar to what the Latinobarómetro showed two decades ago, in 2004.

Although the majority value Spain better than their own country, only 16% think that their children would have a better future in Spain and 24% think that Latin American emigrants will stay in Spain forever. 31% of those interviewed believe that discrimination is the biggest problem for the integration of immigrants, while 28% mention finding a job according to their training and 27%, regularizing their legal situation.