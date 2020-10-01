The Spanish customs boat rushes towards a sailboat. In a few minutes, they will board him. The police jump on board, draw their weapons. In all, four boats were intercepted between September 24 and 28. Inside, everywhere in the cabins, tons of hashish. “This operation resulted in the interception of four ships with the cooperation of five countries and the seizure of 30 tonnes of hashish, the largest seizure ever in our country.”, explains Wednesday, September 30 Anselmo Pestana, representative of the Spanish government.

The seized drugs are deposited at the port of Las Palmas, in the Canary Islands. The police disembark nine men from the boats, men of Bulgarian and Russian origin. These “narco-sailboats” fly the British, German and Dutch flags. For investigators, it would be the largest criminal organization of hashish trafficking by sea.