Spain | Record heat wave in Spain, citizens warned

For example, it was about 36 degrees in Seville on Thursday. Hospitals, health centers and schools are preparing to help with heat challenges.

of Spain the state warns its citizens about an exceptional heat wave, says, among other things The Guardian.

Temperatures of up to 39 degrees Celsius have been predicted for Friday in the southern Spain region of Andalusia.

Spain has had a strong heat wave from Africa for the past week, which is a record compared to the usual April temperatures.

The regional administration office of the capital Madrid has introduced a plan that prepares to help hospitals, health centers and schools with the challenges caused by the heat. It has also been decided to open public swimming pools a month earlier.

in Andalusia in the city of Seville, it was about 36 degrees on Thursday. The police suspect that the horse pulling the tourist cart in Seville may have died of heatstroke.

The state has reminded citizens to take care of hydration and to monitor the health of babies, children and the elderly in particular.

According to a spokesman for the Spanish State Meteorological Department, the country’s temperatures are now estimated to be 7-10 degrees higher than the April average. The current month will very possibly be the hottest April ever in Spain.