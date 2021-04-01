The speed of vaccination in Spain will increase in the coming weeks. This Thursday lbequeathed a million doses of AstraZeneca, which can be inoculated from this Friday, and the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced that on Monday 1.2 million doses will be received “only” from Pfizer. “With this significant growth in the arrival of doses in the second quarter, the target of 70% of vaccinated throughout the summer is within reach,” said Darias on Thursday, who also announced that the first batch of Janssen’s vaccine will arrive in mid-April with approximately 300,000 doses.

The minister explained that one million doses of AstraZeneca will be distributed to communities at dawn, in a logistical operation in which the Armed Forces will participate to reach the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, in order that the autonomies can inject the doses even this Friday. Darias has once again appealed to the communities not to stop vaccinating during Holy Week because «You have to buy time from the virus».

The minister has also called for “responsibility” to the population to prevent cases from soaring after Easter and on the masks she has stated: «I cannot say how long we will have to use them, but at least until we know if vaccinated people are capable of transmitting the virus or not. We do know that masks, along with hand washing, social distance and other measures, are helping to take care of ourselves «.