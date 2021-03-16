Second disbursement of this 2021 and the fifth since October of last year. The European Commission yesterday transferred to seven member states a total of 9,000 million euros as part of the 100,000 fund intended to finance the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE). The one known as Sure has granted in this package the second highest amount to Spain. It earns 2,870 million euros, behind the 3,870 in Italy, and more than double that of the Czech Republic (one billion) and which opens as a beneficiary. Croatia (510 million), Lithuania (302), Malta (123) and Slovakia (330) have also received payments.

With this new payment, Spain had exceeded 50% of what would correspond to it. of the emergency tool against the pandemic. It adds up to 13,870 million euros of the total of 21,300 that it has allocated. This money comes in the form of loans to cover extraordinary expenses related to employment. The objective is to cover the costs directly related to the financing of national short-time work plans and other similar measures that have been implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic, even for the self-employed.

The loans are made under very favorable conditions thanks to 15-year social bond issues that the European Commission has been launching from time to time and which are very well received in the markets. So far, sixteen States have received a total of € 62.5 billion under this instrument. Throughout 2021, the Community Executive will try to raise more than 25,000 million euros. “Sure will help protect people’s jobs and support businesses across our Union. We are all in this together ”, highlighted yesterday President Von der Leyen who announced these new disbursements through personalized ‘tweets’ for each of the beneficiary countries.

For their part, the Ministers of Economy and Finance of the Twenty-seven, meeting by videoconference this Tuesday, agreed that fiscal support “should not be withdrawn too soonBut at the same time, Member States will have to adapt their policies at the right time to ensure fiscal sustainability in the medium term. ‘ Provision that the escape clause (which establishes the optimal level of indebtedness at 60% and the deficit at 3%) is also suspended throughout 2022.

But no further. With the macro perspectives that are on the table today, it is not expected to restore our pre-pandemic GDP levels until the final stretch of next year. And not in all countries. The decision on the Stability and Growth Pact will not be formalized until the European Commission presents new economic forecasts in the coming months.