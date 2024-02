Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that those responsible for Navalny's death are “those who unjustly put him in prison for political reasons.” | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Madrid, Yuri Klimenko, this Monday (19), following the death in prison of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny last Friday, according to diplomatic sources.

Spanish minister José Manuel Albares said Navalny's death was “totally unjustified and should never have happened” and that the “ultimately responsible person is obviously the one who unjustly put him in prison for political reasons.”

Albares met with Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, along with the other European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, and called on Russia to clarify the causes of death “in a credible way” as soon as possible.

“I expressed my support for Yulia Navalnaya, as I do for so many defenders of democracy and freedoms. The Spanish government is always, anywhere in the world, on the side of those who defend democracy, freedom and human rights”, commented the minister in a press conference at the end of the meeting of EU ministers.

To honor the memory of the opposition leader, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, proposed that the European sanctions regime for human rights issues be named after Alexei Navalny.