Spain still does not reach the famous ‘cruising speed’ to achieve the desired goal of having 70% of the population immunized by the end of summer, but, at least, the pace is increasing more and more. This Thursday, for the second time since the vaccination campaign began on December 27, the country managed to inoculate more than 150,000 doses in a single day.

There were exactly 151,480 inoculations in 24 hours, a rate that was exceeded only on Friday of last week, but which, nevertheless, is still very far from the almost 300,000 punctures that Health estimates that would have to be done every day to achieve that the 30 September 33 million of Spaniards have been immunized with the two mandatory doses (or with a single injection when the Janssen formula is incorporated into the portfolio of the European Union).

While waiting for the laboratories to flood the Spanish and European markets – on Wednesday Pedro Sánchez promised that the arrival of vials will quadruple in the second quarter – Spain has received 4,508,845 doses so far, of which it has administered until this Thursday 76.2%, that is .3. 436,158 doses (3,090,943 from Pfizer, 141,233 from Moderna and 203,982 from AstraZeneca.