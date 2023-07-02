Spain has a golden opportunity. That of proclaiming herself world champion this Sunday in the men’s under-19 category in the great basketball event held in Debrecen (Hungary). The team coached by Daniel Miret defeated Turkey in the semifinals this Saturday with a demonstration of great physical and game superiority (83-51) and will face France in the final (8:00 p.m., Teledeporte), who gave the bell by eliminating the great favorites and kings of the last two editions, the United States, by 89-86.

For Spain it will be the opportunity to take over at the top of the World Cup the unforgettable generation of gold juniors, the group that in 1999 defeated the United States in Lisbon and opened a legendary era. In that group, Raúl López, Juan Carlos Navarro, Felipe Reyes, Pau Gasol stood out… Today it is Jordi Rodríguez, Baba Miller, Lucas Langarita and Izan Almansa who are knocking on the door of glory. Against Türkiye they did not leave even crumbs. Spain progressively opened an insurmountable gap on the scoreboard thanks to high-intensity, physical and choral basketball, well above its rival in the area (49-24 in rebounds). Jordi Rodríguez, Joventut forward, had a banquet with 20 points (four triples), five sacks and two assists.

Izan Almansa once again made the area under the basket his own with his physical display: 17 points and eight rebounds. The Murcian center, who took the path to forge himself in the Overtime Elite Academy, a kind of high performance center in the United States, will make the leap to the Development League with the Ignite team next year. Meanwhile, he collects exhibitions with the national team, with which he was already the best player in the past U-17 World Cup and the U-18 European Championship. These days he shines again with his own light in Hungary.

The Spanish team reached the final after beating Canada (56-83), France (88-69) and China (74-83) in the group stage, and giving them a historic beating in the round of 16 Lebanon: 102-20, leaving their rival with the lowest score ever recorded in a tournament of this category. Argentina also went through the Spanish roller, 85-47, until meeting Turkey in the semifinals.

Last summer Spain stepped on all the possible finals in the training categories, a summit never reached before by any other team. Gold or silver hung from the necks of young Spaniards: European gold medals for the men’s and women’s under-20s, and men’s under-18s, and world silver medals for the men’s and women’s under-17s, and European sub-17s. -18 female, and male and female sub-16. It was the basis of a magical summer that culminated in gold in the absolute men’s Eurobasket in Berlin, the most unexpected success of a group in the process of renewal and without most of the great stars of the past. And that it has had continuity when last Sunday the absolute women’s team hung a silver in the European that had the value of a gold for the changes in the group, the relief on the bench and the two years of absence from the international catwalk. Now it is the youngest who ask for the floor again. With another final and a golden opportunity.

See also The US prepares for a possible massive arrival of migrants due to the end of title 42 SPAIN, 83; Türkiye, 51 Spain: Villar (9), Garuba (10), Jordi Rodríguez (20), Miller (4), Almansa (17) —initial team—; García (0), Gómez (4), Moreno (0), Nogués (0), Onuetu (6), De Larrea (2) and Langarita (11). Türkiye: Sivas (5), Buyuktuncel (2), Efeoglu (12), Yigitoglu (2), Yildizoglu (7) —initial team—; Demirel (3), Melih (7), Cal (0), Buyukcangaz (0), Cengiz (0), Konan (6) and Mestoglu (7). Partial: 24-17, 25-14, 18-7 and 16-13. Referees: Zalazar (Arg), Horozov (Bul) and Husainy (Can). They eliminated Cengiz.

Fönix Arena in Debrecen (Hungary).

