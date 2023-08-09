The National Institute of Statistics (INE) of Spain announced this Tuesday (8) that the European country reached the largest population in its history in the second quarter of this year, reaching 48,345,223 inhabitants. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, a balance of 135,186 more inhabitants was registered, an increase of 0.28%.

According to INE, the population with Spanish nationality grew by just 0.08% between April and June (34,792 more inhabitants), while the number of foreign inhabitants increased by 1.61% (increase of 100,394 people).

Of the ten countries that sent the most immigrants, five are from Latin America. Colombia topped the overall list, with 37,700 immigrants arriving in Spain in the second quarter of 2023, ahead of Morocco (21,500) and Spaniards returning to the country (19,900).

Venezuela and Peru appeared in fourth and fifth places, with 18.1 thousand and 14.6 thousand immigrants, respectively, while Argentina and Honduras were in seventh and eighth positions, with 8.8 thousand and 7.6 thousand arrivals, respectively.

At the beginning of the year, the Conflict Analysis Resource Center (Cerac) had reported that around 547,000 people moved from Colombia to other countries last year, a historic level and higher than those recorded during the economic and security crisis between 1999 and 2001.

The researchers claimed that the pace of emigration may have increased because, despite economic growth of 7.5% in Colombia in 2022, the outlook is for a sharp slowdown in 2023. The devaluation of the Colombian peso in the second half, after Gustavo took office Petro, may also have influenced.

In Venezuela, a new economic crisis perpetrated by Chavismo pushes residents to other countries: according to data from an independent report released on Monday (7), Venezuela’s interannual inflation rate reached 439% in July.