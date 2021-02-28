Spain Rapper’s verdict shattered Spaniards’ belief in freedom of speech: Racism is not punished, but criticism of those in power goes to jail, says student Nataxa

Madrid

Rapper the prison sentence has angered Spaniards to defend freedom of speech on the streets for about ten days.

A wave of protests was triggered by Pablo Hasélin, his real name Pablo Rivadulla Durón, arrested in Lleida, Catalonia, on Tuesday 16 February.

Demonstrations have focused on the hometown of Hasél, known for his left-wing ideology, in Catalonia, but the rapper’s conviction has led people to protest elsewhere in Spain.

Last week, the protests calmed down, but new ones were expected again this weekend.

Hasélin the prison sentence was the last staple for many young people, estimates the Madrid resident who took part in the protests Nataxa, 23.

“It’s not just about Pablo. However, the fact that a rapist was imprisoned in Spain visualizes and concretizes the problem of freedom of speech, which has grown and worsened in recent years, ”says Nataxa, who, like many others, does not want his image or full name publicly citing his own safety.

Catalan artist Blackblock painted a picture of King Felipe in his graffiti alongside the previous king Juan Carlos and the late dictator Francisco Franco. The feathers of the arrows sticking out at the ends have colors depicting republicanism and anarchism.

Nataxa is a student and worried about how severely restricted freedom of expression in Spain.

“On the other hand, freedom is unevenly distributed. Racist or misogynistic things can be said in public if the words come from the mouth of the right or those in power. If criticism is directed at those in power, judgment will result. I think it’s a political and ideological chase. “

Protesters defending Pablo Hasél raised their hands in the air as police approached in Barcelona last Sunday.

The limits of hate speech have been much talked about in the Spanish press in recent months. In February, for example, a gathering of neo-fascists in Madrid, whose anti-Semitic speeches have been requested by the Spanish Association of Jewish Communities, became public.

Pablo Hasél received nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism. He is serving his sentence in Ponent Prison in Lleida.

He received his first conviction for similar crimes as early as 2014, but escaped from prison at the time by a Supreme Court decision. He had no previous criminal background.

Hasél received his first verdict on the lyrics of music uploaded online. They were seen as admiring and justifying the activities of terrorist organizations. The Court’s decision emphasized that, although freedom of expression and expression is a fundamental right of all, hate speech and lyrics admiring terrorism cannot be called to be covered by this right.

People protested on behalf of Pablo Hasél in Barcelona last Saturday.

Eventually Hasélin took to prison 64 tweets from 2014–2016 and one song uploaded to Youtube. They were seen as glorifying terrorist organizations such as the Basque separatist Eta and communist Grapo, as well as insulting the monarchy and the Spanish police force.

The court considered Grapo’s leading figure to be the most aggravating tweet Victoria Gómezin publishing the image with accompanying text: “Demonstrations are necessary but not enough. Let us support those who take things further. ”

Hasél also described the members of the royal family as parasites and accused the royal family of criminal activities as well as guardians of the Guardia Civil.

Prison sentence came specifically from the glorification of terrorism, while Hasél received fines of tens of thousands of euros for violating the police and the monarchy. The court held that the king’s public status did not justify personal insults on the some channel, where Hasél has 138,000 followers.

Prior to his arrest, the rapper republished some of the tweets that led to his verdict.

“Tweets that imprison me within minutes or hours. Literally about explaining reality. Tomorrow it can be you. ”

Bridge week Hasélin home city of Lleida Court issued a rapper still two and a half years’ imprisonment for witness intimidation. The verdict is not final because Hasél still has the right to appeal it. In addition, he has been given a half year prison sentence for journalists in aggression, but even that does not have the force of law.

Hasél did not step into the prison voluntarily, but on the day of his arrest he closed with his supporters at the University of Lleida. Police caught him from there.

Police went to pick up Pablo Hasél from the University of Lleida on Tuesday 16 February.

After his arrest, he was supported by hundreds of Spanish artists, including a film director Pedro Almodóvar and the actor Javier Bardem.

The human rights organization Amnesty International has also supported Hasél. According to the organization, this is the first rapper to go to jail in Europe for saying what he thinks.

Hasel is still not the first Spanish rapper to be sentenced to prison for the lyrics of his songs.

Mallorcan Valtònyc, real name Josep Miquel Arenas Beltrán, Escaped three and a half year prison sentence in Belgium in 2018. The judgment was due, inter alia, glorification of terrorism, and violations of the monarchy.

Other Spanish artists have also come across the limits of free speech.

Described political prisoners Santiago Sierran the work of art was ordered to be removed from the Arco Contemporary Art Fair in 2018.

Host-comedian Dani Mateo was indicted in 2019 after flattering the Spanish flag in a well – known sarcastic humor El Intermedio on a TV show. In the end, the charge was dismissed.

In Catalonia, In Madrid, Valencia, the Basque Country and elsewhere in Spain, Hasél’s support demonstrations were organized by students and civic activist movements such as the Movimiento Antirrepresivo de Madrid and the Catalan Plataforma Llibertat Pablo Hasél.

In Madrid, the largest demonstration, gathering thousands of people, took place in the central square of Puerta del Sol, where 19 protesters were arrested.

Supporters of Pablo Hasél raised his hands in the air to support him in Madrid a week ago on Saturday.

Hasél’s protests have been divided by Spaniards. In Barcelona, ​​the protests led to, among other things, shop robberies, the burning of rubbish and the destruction of business premises. The damage amounts to hundreds of thousands of euros. While many find the rapper’s verdict harsh, few defend vandalism.

The protests in Madrid have taken a break, however Marco Fernández The Movimiento Antirrepresivo de Madrid says the protests do not end there.

Police beat Pablo Hasél, a protester in Madrid, on Wednesday 17 February.

According to Fernández, a warehouse worker, all sorts of people have gone to the streets in Spain, from university people to workers. Most of the protesters have been young adults, but the 29-year-old from Madrid thinks it’s not youth hooliganism.

“It’s true that people are angry and frustrated. We are living in Spain in a perpetual crisis. They have no job, they are hungry, and their voice is not heard. The long-standing tension sometimes erupts as violence, but aggression has usually been triggered by the police. ”

Spain has a youth unemployment rate of around 40%.

During the demonstrations dozens, including police, have been injured across Spain. One woman lost her eyes due to a rubber bullet fired by Catalan police at Mossos d’Esquadra in Barcelona.

Fernández believes that the use of force by the police has been excessive in Madrid as well.

Protesters and Catalan police Mossos d'Esquadra clashed in Barcelona last Saturday.

“We were surrounded by countless police cars, and in addition we were monitored by airplanes. People were required to prove their identities. Is it freedom of expression? ”

Fernández Criticizes the Spanish Civil Protection Law, better known as the Gagging Law, ley mordaza.

A law passed in 2015 gives police the freedom to disperse protests. It also prevents police from taking photos. Defamation of police instructions can result in fines of € 600-30,000, and during the coronavirus pandemic, a record amount of fines has been distributed under the law.

One of the promises of the Socialist Party before the rise to power was to make more permissive a law that has received international criticism, but at least so far it has been kept almost unchanged.

“We believe the only way to get a change in the situation is to express our opinions on the streets,” Fernández says.

